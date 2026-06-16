Bots Just Took Over the Internet?

New data from internet security giant Cloudflare shows AI “agent” bots now generate most of the world’s web traffic, pushing humans into the minority online for the first time and raising new questions for businesses, advertisers and cybersecurity.

) - New data from Cloudflare, a massive global network that acts as a secure middleman between users and the websites they visit, shows that for the first time, humans are now the minority online.

, artificial intelligence bots now account for more than 57% of all web traffic. Real people clicking, scrolling and reading make up about 42%. Even Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince has said he did not expect this crossover point until 2027. These aren’t the old-school spam bots of the early internet.

They are “agentic” bots — AI systems working on a user’s behalf. When someone asks an AI a question, it can dispatch agents across the web, visiting pages and generating real traffic. The user sees a quick, tidy summary. The internet sees a machine.

In the most connected parts of the world, that machine traffic now dominates. The internet was built around human attention and digital advertising, but for businesses this may signal a shift: not just designing sites to attract people, but also to be easily read and interpreted by bots. Cloudflare calls this the next phase of the internet’s evolution and warns it will bring new challenges, particularly for IT infrastructure and cybersecurity systems that were not designed for a bot-majority web.

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