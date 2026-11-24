BOTOX Cosmetic launches its 'One & Only' campaign in mid-2025, celebrating authentic individuality and real patient stories among everyday consumers. The initiative emphasizes natural results and self-care over perfection.

BOTOX Cosmetic has officially rolled out its One and Only campaign in mid-2025, marking a strategic pivot toward authenticity and individual self-expression in the aesthetics industry. The initiative moves away from idealized beauty standards to celebrate the unique qualities of everyday people, including working parents, creative professionals, and artists. This marketing effort leverages real patient stories to demonstrate that maintaining a natural appearance while reducing visible signs of aging is an empowering choice for modern consumers.

The core message of the campaign centers on the idea that individuals should embrace their distinct identities without conforming to homogeneous beauty trends. Glen Curran, Senior Vice President of U.S. operations at Allergan Aesthetics, described the campaign as a new chapter for the brand, built on its 20-year legacy as the most researched and tested product in its category. He emphasized that the goal is to empower patients to embrace their unique identities, positioning the treatment as a tool for self-care rather than a dramatic physical transformation.

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Clinical data supports the marketing narrative, with extensive research validating the efficacy and safety of the product. In two separate clinical trials, a majority of patients reported being Mostly or Very Satisfied with their overall treatment results at day 60 post-injection. These patients also confirmed that the results appeared natural for both their frown lines and forehead lines, reinforcing the campaign's promise of subtle enhancement and the message that you are still you, just with fewer lines.

Additional data from a 2022 survey indicated that most respondents treated for crow's feet lines agreed that the product provides natural-looking results. A specific 2025 study of experienced neurotoxin users, comprising 512 participants, found that 95% of those who received BOTOX Cosmetic within the last six months agreed or strongly agreed that they felt confident in their results. These statistics provide a quantitative backing to the qualitative stories shared by influencers and patients alike.

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Glen Jensen, a content creator and BOTOX Cosmetic influencer partner, emphasized the importance of transparency regarding medical risks. Jensen noted that her provider helped her understand that the effects of the neurotoxin may spread hours to weeks after injection, potentially causing serious symptoms. She urged potential patients to consult with a qualified provider to determine if the treatment is appropriate for their individual health profiles, highlighting that informed decision-making is a critical part of the self-care journey.

BOTOX Cosmetic remains a prescription-only medical treatment with specific FDA-approved indications and potential risks. The product is approved to temporarily improve moderate to severe frown lines, crow's feet, forehead lines, and vertical bands connecting the neck and jaw, known as platysma bands, in adults. It is notable as the first FDA-approved product of its kind to address vertical neck bands, expanding its utility beyond facial aesthetics and solidifying its status as the most requested product of its kind.

The shift toward celebrating everyday individuals reflects a broader change in the accessibility of aesthetic treatments. While such procedures were once primarily associated with Hollywood stars, they are now accessible to mothers, entrepreneurs, and artists seeking to prioritize their well-being. This evolution positions BOTOX Cosmetic not just as a beauty product, but as a long-standing medical institution trusted for decades, with a peer-reviewed history that supports its continued relevance in a changing cultural landscape.

As part of the upcoming The Bold Pursuit series, in partnership with PMC and Allergan Pharmaceutical Corp., Variety Content Studio will spotlight cinematographer Anna Mendes in an advertorial titled The One and Only Anna. This collaboration underscores the brand's commitment to showcasing real people and their stories, fostering a genuine connection with audiences who see themselves in these authentic narratives.

BOTOX Cosmetic may cause serious side effects that can be life threatening, including problems with swallowing, speaking, or breathing. The effect of botulinum toxin may affect areas away from the injection site and cause serious symptoms, including loss of strength and all-over muscle weakness. Patients are advised to get medical help right away if they experience any of these problems any time after injection, as the spread of toxin effects can be severe.

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There has not been a confirmed serious case of spread of toxin effect when BOTOX Cosmetic has been used at the recommended dose to treat frown lines, crow's feet lines, forehead lines, and/or platysma bands. However, patients should be aware of other side effects including dry mouth, discomfort or pain at the injection site, tiredness, headache, neck pain, and eye problems. Allergan Aesthetics encourages patients to report side effects by calling their dedicated hotline.

The One and Only campaign reminds audiences to stand out, not by being louder, but by being truer. It salutes real people through presence, not perfection, with each face featured in the campaign reflecting one-of-a-kind paths forged. Their reasons for choosing BOTOX Cosmetic are as personal as their reflections in the mirror, emphasizing that authenticity is paramount for today's consumers.

Curran stated that the campaign highlights real people doing what they love, demonstrating that the brand supports individuality across all demographics. The premise is that BOTOX Cosmetic is the one and only product of its kind FDA approved for over 20 years, just like each individual treated is their own one and only person. This real and relatable approach allows others to see themselves in the ads, fostering a genuine connection with the brand.

For decades, aesthetic treatments have been associated with Hollywood stars and global entertainers. Accessibility has changed that, and today BOTOX Cosmetic consumers include mothers prioritizing self-care, entrepreneurs dominating their industries, and artists owning their personal vision. The campaign encourages people to celebrate and express themselves in a way that is unique to them, reinforcing the idea that self-care is a practical component of their wellness routines.