Bothell Police Locate Juvenile Suspect After Manhunt Near Frank Love Elementary School

Bothell Police Department is searching for a male suspect near Frank Love Elementary. Residents are urged to avoid the area while officers investigate the domestic violence report.

The Bothell Police Department has successfully located the male juvenile suspect who was the subject of an active manhunt near Frank Love Elementary School in Bothell, Washington. This resolution comes after a coordinated security operation that involved establishing a safety perimeter around the educational facility and halting normal activities in the immediate vicinity. The suspect was identified as a juvenile male connected to a domestic violence incident that initially triggered the police response.

Law enforcement officers conducted a thorough search of the neighborhood surrounding the elementary school, focusing on areas where the individual was last seen on foot. Witnesses and surveillance footage indicated the suspect was wearing a gray T-shirt at the time of the sightings. The tactical approach taken by police prioritized the safety of students and staff while ensuring the apprehension of the individual without causing unnecessary alarm to the broader community.

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School administrators at Frank Love Elementary were notified of the potential threat early in the investigation and coordinated closely with law enforcement to secure the premises. As a precautionary measure, the school implemented safety protocols while the perimeter remained active. The presence of additional police officers was visible throughout the search area to reassure parents and guardians sending their children to the campus.

Parents and guardians are advised that school operations are returning to normal following the resolution of the incident. The Bothell Police Department has lifted the restrictions on the surrounding area, allowing residents to move freely in the neighborhood once again. Community members who had avoided the zone during the search can now resume their regular routines without the previous security concerns.

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The domestic violence investigation remains the primary context for the suspect's presence near the school. While specific details of the underlying offense are still being processed by investigators, the connection to the juvenile suspect places him at the center of police attention. The department confirmed the nature of the offense in their initial statements to provide transparency to the public regarding the heightened police presence.

Residents are encouraged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity or information directly to the Bothell Police Department. Although the immediate threat has been neutralized, law enforcement officials continue to monitor the situation to ensure public safety is maintained. The department emphasized that community cooperation and tips from residents were instrumental in narrowing down the suspect's location during the search.

Further updates regarding the legal proceedings or additional details of the domestic violence case will be provided as they become available through official channels. The safety of the students and families in the Bothell area remains the highest priority for law enforcement officials. The successful conclusion of the search underscores the effectiveness of the coordinated response between the police department and local school administrators.