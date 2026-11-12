Bothell Police Search for Juvenile Domestic Violence Suspect Near Frank Love Elementary School

Bothell Police are searching for a juvenile male suspect near Frank Love Elementary School. The public is urged to avoid the area while officers investigate the domestic violence incident.

Bothell Police are actively conducting a search for a juvenile male suspect involved in a domestic violence incident near Frank Love Elementary School. Officers with the Bothell Police Department have established a presence in the immediate vicinity of the school, prompting authorities to request that the public stay away from the area to ensure public safety. The suspect is believed to be on foot, and law enforcement is working to secure the neighborhood while minimizing risk to students and residents.

Active Police Search Details

The Bothell Police Department confirmed that officers are maintaining an active search operation near Frank Love Elementary School. Authorities described the individual of interest as a juvenile male who was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt. Department officials emphasized that the suspect is not in custody and remains at large, requiring the continued attention of patrol units in the surrounding streets. The police presence is intended to facilitate a safe apprehension while keeping the community informed of the developing situation.

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School Notification and Community Impact

Frank Love Elementary School has been officially notified by the Bothell Police Department regarding the ongoing police activity in the neighborhood. While the school administration has been made aware of the suspect's proximity, officials have not yet clarified whether the institution has been placed on a formal lockdown or if a modified status is currently in effect. The uncertainty regarding the school's operational status adds to the tension in the area, as parents and guardians await further guidance from local authorities. The primary focus remains on locating the suspect without disrupting essential educational services if possible.

Missing Information and Public Safety

Authorities have not released the suspect's exact age or further physical descriptors beyond the gray T-shirt observed earlier. It is also currently unclear whether Frank Love Elementary School will remain open or closed for the remainder of the day. Furthermore, law enforcement has not disclosed whether the suspect is believed to be armed or what specific circumstances triggered the domestic violence allegation. The Bothell Police Department stated that they will share additional updates with the public as more verified information becomes available through their investigation.

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Urgent Public Safety Request

Residents and visitors in the vicinity of Frank Love Elementary School are urged to avoid the area immediately. The Bothell Police Department has requested that the public allow law enforcement to work safely and effectively without obstruction. Keeping the streets clear is critical for the officers conducting the search and for ensuring the safety of any potential victims or witnesses. The community is asked to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police non-emergency line or 911 if an immediate threat is observed.

Investigation and Future Updates

The investigation into the domestic violence incident is ongoing, with Bothell Police Department officers continuing to scan the area for the juvenile male suspect. As of the latest reports, no arrest has been made, and the search remains the top priority for the responding units. The department has committed to providing regular updates to keep the community informed about the status of the manhunt and any changes to the alert level. Residents are advised to follow official channels for the most accurate and timely information regarding this active police matter.