Both the prosecution and the defense have rested in the federal corruption trial of former Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao, setting the stage for closing arguments.

Both the prosecution and the defense have rested in the federal corruption trial of former Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao, setting the stage for closing arguments.

Velena Jones reports. Both the prosecution and the defense have rested in the federal corruption trial of former Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao, setting the stage for closing arguments. Over the weekend, defense attorneys filed a motion to dismiss the entire case, accusing prosecutors of misconduct for allowing Mario Juarez, a businessman who has already pleaded guilty to corruption charges in the case, to knowingly give what they call false testimony.

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The motion, filed on behalf of all four defendants, claims prosecutors knew about discrepancies in their key witness's testimony but failed to disclose them, violating the defendants’ right to due process.

"This is a very big allegation the defense is making against the government and gets into a very murky ethical issue," he said. "Did the government believe that Mario Juarez was testifying falsely on the stand? And, if they did, why didn’t they correct it?

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" Prosecutors allege Thao and her partner, Andre Jones, accepted money and campaign support in exchange for promised political favors, including city contracts for businessmen and co-defendants Andy and David Duong. Juarez agreed to testify in hopes of a reduced sentence. The filing also accuses prosecutors of ignoring basic investigative steps, calling Juarez a"pathological liar.

""What the defense will ask for is an instruction that if you believe that Mario Juarez willfully lied on the stand, you can completely discredit everything he testified," Clark said. "You don’t just pick around it and decide on what you want to believe. " Before resting Monday, the defense called three witnesses, including Luis Mejia, an Oakland parking lot worker, who testified he was with Juarez the day Juarez claims he was attacked by 10 Duong associates.

Mejia described Juarez arguing with a man before returning to the car, saying he needed to hide a gun. Mejia also said he never saw a gun and left before the alleged attack. Juarez previously testified that if he had a gun during the attack, he would have used it. Former Thao staffer Brandon Harami also testified, denying any knowledge of negative campaign mailers reportedly funded by the Duong family.

Harami also testified that Thao supported competitive bidding for city contracts. Prosecutors asked Harami if he knew Thao and Jones had advanced knowledge of the mailers and whether he knew about payments from the defendants to Jones. Harami said he did not.