Both Grover Beach citizen initiative measures winning

By KAREN VELIE For several years, Grover Beach resident have successfully promoted citizen initiative measures including recalls, making the city clerk an elected position and limiting the height o…

For several years, Grover Beach resident have successfully promoted citizen initiative measures including recalls, making the city clerk an elected position and limiting the height of buildings in the coastal community.

Two of the measures were on the Nov. 3 ballot: electing a city clerk and limiting building heights. Both are currently passing by a wide margin.will require the Office of City Clerk to be an elected position and not an appointed one.

Also read Nithya Raman and Karen Bass Head to Costner ‘Swing Vote’ Territory

In 2024, Grover Beach City Clerk Wendi Sims refused to approve recall petitions unless certain statements she found false or misleading were removed from the petitions.that argued election laws forbid election officials from engaging in this type of censorship. A judge then agreed that Sims violated the law in her rejection of the recall petitions.

Advertisement

After engaging in multiple disputes regarding Sims’ job performance, members of GroverH2O successful gathered enough signature to put the measure on the ballot.calls for limiting buildings in commercial areas to three stories or 40 feet, and industrial buildings to 33 feet. In 2026, a group of Grover Beach residents collected 60% more signatures than required for a petition aimed at limiting building heights in the coastal community after the city council refused to listen to their concerns.

The group’s goal is to limit the height of new buildings in commercial zones. They hope to preserve Grover Beach’s small-town coastal character.