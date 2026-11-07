Both drivers flee the scene after crash

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Two people were taken to the hospital after a Northwest Side crash in which one driver ran a red light and two drivers left the scene without helping.

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were taken to the hospital after a Northwest Side crash in which one driver ran a red light and two drivers left the scene without helping. Police say a woman and a man were traveling southbound on Culebra Road into the intersection at Timber View Drive just after 6 p.m. Friday when another car headed west on Timber View ignored a red light and hit them. A second car then crashed into their vehicle.

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Both drivers who caused the crashes left without stopping to help. Paramedics took the woman and man to the hospital and police say their injuries are minor. The investigation is active and ongoing. Police say they plan to charge both drivers with causing injury in a traffic crash when found.

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