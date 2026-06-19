Both directions of the SR 99 tunnel blocked after rollover crash

A crash is blocking the northbound State Route 99 tunnel in Seattle.

Both directions of the State Route 99 tunnel in Seattle are blocked after a crash in the northbound lanes. A Washington State Department of Transportation camera shows the crash, which happened around 9:30 a.m., is at the south end of the northbound tunnel.

The Seattle Police Department said a driver flipped their Prius.7 people sentenced to prison for $31 million coupon fraud scheme in Virginia Seven people were sentenced to prison for playing a role in a $31 million coupon fraud scheme in Virginia. Savannah Guthrie's absence from NBC's "Today" show this week comes amid the ongoing search for her missing mother.

A Kent man has been charged in King County Superior Court with child molestation and voyeurism after prosecutors alleged he secretly recorded upskirt videos ofGPS error routes semi-trucks onto narrow streets in DuPont neighborhood A road construction project in DuPont caused problems in a nearby neighborhood after GPS devices mistakenly routed semi-trucks onto residential streets.





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