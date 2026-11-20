Reinaldo Dennes, 70, endured a prolonged lethal injection in Huntsville, Texas, begging to be killed for over an hour before prison staff found suitable veins for the procedure.

A "botched" execution in Texas on Thursday left a man begging “please kill me, kill me” as he screamed for minutes following a lethal injection that should have left him unconscious in seconds, a death row spiritual adviser who witnessed it said.

Seventy-year-old Reinaldo Dennes' execution took more than an hour at the penitentiary in Huntsville, as prison staffers struggled to find a suitable vein for the two intravenous needles carrying the lethal dose of the sedative pentobarbital. Dennes was sentenced to death after being convicted of fatally shooting diamond dealer Janos Szucs during a robbery in January 1996.

Also read Texas Executes Reinaldo Dennes in Prolonged Lethal Injection While Florida Reaches Record 20th Execution

“I can’t express what it was like to have my hand on someone, heaving and thrashing and doing all of these things and begging for them to kill him,” Reverend Jeff Hood told Newsweek on a phone call early on Friday. “'Please kill me, kill me. ’ That's what he kept saying. You know, he wanted them to kill him… I think that that speaks to the fact that we're no longer talking about punishment, we’re talking about torture.

” Hood, who has served as a spiritual adviser to more than a dozen inmates on death row, added: “I have never seen someone of these lethal injections in which somebody is able to form complete sentences after 30 seconds, it just doesn't happen. And so long story short, Texas botched an execution tonight.

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" The procedure was completed at 7:07 p.m., 63 minutes after he was strapped to the gurney, the Associated Press reported. After being examined by a physician, he was pronounced dead at 7:08 p.m. Prison officials said all procedures were followed appropriately. Spokesperson Amanda Hernandez acknowledged a number of unsuccessful attempts to find a suitable vein before needles were inserted in Dennes’ left foot and on the left side of his neck.

Hernandez also suggested Dennes may have exaggerated the pain, saying he began complaining before the drugs began to flow and also of pain in places where there was no IV. Asked if he was faking, she replied, “I think, yeah, there were allegations. … There was nothing abnormal on our part. ” “This isn’t the first time we had to insert IVs into other locations.

It’s also not the first time we’ve had an inmate make allegations of pain immediately,” Hernandez said. Hood said: £In this situation, the clearest indication that they are full of s***—and you can quote me on that—is that they're supposed to go unconscious within 30 seconds and he's still screaming three four minutes into the execution. How is that possible?

” The execution comes amid renewed scrutiny of how the death penalty is carried out in the United States after Tennessee’s failed execution of Christa Pike on September 30. Pike survived two doses of pentobarbital that her attorneys say probably did not enter her bloodstream correctly and instead pooled in her arms, leaving them burned and blistered. This is a developing story; more to follow.

A"botched" execution in Texas on Thursday left a man begging “please kill me, kill me” as he screamed for minutes following a lethal injection that should have left him unconscious in seconds, a death row spiritual adviser who witnessed it said. Seventy-year-old Reinaldo Dennes' execution took more than an hour at the penitentiary in Huntsville, as prison staffers struggled to find a suitable vein for the two intravenous needles carrying the lethal dose of the sedative pentobarbital.

“I can’t express what it was like to have my hand on someone, heaving and thrashing and doing all of these things and begging for them to kill him,” Reverend Jeff Hood told“'Please kill me, kill me. ’ That's what he kept saying. You know, he wanted them to kill him… I think that that speaks to the fact that we're no longer talking about punishment, we’re talking about torture.

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”to more than a dozen inmates on death row, added: “I have never seen someone of these lethal injections in which somebody is able to form complete sentences after 30 seconds, it just doesn't happen. And so long story short, Texas botched an execution tonight.

"The procedure was completed at 7:07 p.m., 63 minutes after he was strapped to the gurney, the Associated Press reported. After being examined by a physician, he was pronounced dead at 7:08 p.m. Prison officials said all procedures were followed appropriately. Spokesperson Amanda Hernandez acknowledged a number of unsuccessful attempts to find a suitable vein before needles were inserted in Dennes’ left foot and on the left side of his neck.

Hernandez also suggested Dennes may have exaggerated the pain, saying he began complaining before the drugs began to flow and also of pain in places where there was no IV. Asked if he was faking, she replied, “I think, yeah, there were allegations. … There was nothing abnormal on our part. ” “This isn’t the first time we had to insert IVs into other locations.

It’s also not the first time we’ve had an inmate make allegations of pain immediately,” Hernandez said. Hood said: £In this situation, the clearest indication that they are full of s***—and you can quote me on that—is that they're supposed to go unconscious within 30 seconds and he's still screaming three four minutes into the execution. How is that possible? ”on September 30.

Pike survived two doses of pentobarbital that her attorneys say probably did not enter her bloodstream correctly and instead pooled in her arms, leaving them burned and blistered.