Dorchester’s new $30.9 million Fields Corner branch of the Boston Public Library is an all-electric, fossil fuel-free building designed to meet the city’s Zero Net Carbon standard for municipal buildings. It is targeting LEED Gold certification, and will open to the public on Dec. 12.

Dorchester’s new $30.9 million Fields Corner branch of the Boston Public Library is an all-electric, fossil fuel-free building designed to meet the city’s Zero Net Carbon standard for municipal buildings.

It will open to the public on Dec. 12. Dorchester’s new Fields Corner branch of the Boston Public Library will open to the public on Sat. , Dec. 12, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. The new $30.9 million, two-story, 14,790-square-foot building replaces the previous branch that opened in 1969 at the intersection of Park Street and Dorchester Avenue.

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The new library will house an expanded collection of nearly 33,000 volumes, a flexible 100-seat community meeting room, a 20-person classroom, two study rooms, and dedicated spaces for children, teens, and adults. Other amenities include a second-floor outdoor reading terrace, public computers, laptops, a printing station, and a children’s story area with a custom reading nook. , the new building has an important design distinction: Its superstructure is framed with glulams, or engineered wood, instead of conventional steel beams.

The exposed, light-colored wooden beams suggest the feel of a cabin or ski lodge and are a prominent feature of the finished interior. The Fields Corner branch is the first in the BPL system to employ the construction technique, which is part of a broader “mass timber” movement that promotes sustainable alternatives to steel and concrete construction.

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Evan Brinkman, assistant director of design for the city’s Public Facilities Department, told the Reporter last year that the Fields Corner project was notable for its use of “wood more extensively, not only for the primary frame, but also for the floor slabs and wall framing. ” Residents helped shape the design through six public meetings, including one focused specifically on sustainability.

The all-electric, fossil fuel-free building was designed to meet the city’s Zero Net Carbon standard for municipal buildings and is targeting LEED Gold certification. Its roof is designed to accommodate solar panels in the future. The Fields Corner branch will be open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Tuesdays from noon to 8 p.m.; and Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.