Boston's Rental Market: Can You Afford the Upfront Costs?

This article explores the financial challenges associated with renting in the Greater Boston area, highlighting the hefty upfront costs and the ongoing debate over who should bear the burden of broker's fees.

Renting a home in the Greater Boston area can be a financially daunting task, requiring a significant upfront investment. To secure a rental property, prospective tenants are typically expected to pay first and last month's rent, along with a security deposit. This can translate to substantial costs. For instance, someone seeking a one-bedroom apartment in Massachusetts, which averages $2,500 per month, would need to come up with $10,000 at the time of signing the lease.

In more expensive cities like Boston and Cambridge, these upfront costs can easily exceed $10,000.Adding to the financial burden is the broker's fee, a subject of contention during the state's ongoing housing crisis. Currently, renters are often responsible for paying the real estate professional who facilitated the transaction, even if they didn't directly engage the broker. There have been calls to shift this responsibility to the party who hired the broker, typically the landlord. Last year, a bill proposing this change was introduced but ultimately failed to pass in the House. With Governor Healey indicating her intention to revive this proposal, the debate surrounding broker's fees and their impact on renters continues





With Governor Healey indicating her intention to revive this proposal, the debate surrounding broker's fees and their impact on renters continues

