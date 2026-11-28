Boston’s Ben Franklin impersonator lands in court, and Philly faces Christmas without Wanamaker. Plus, a tribute to the Gaudreau brothers and a gripe about SEPTA.

Boston’s Benjamin Franklin problem: B Boston may have been Benjamin Franklin’s birthplace, but Philadelphia has always been the better custodian of his legacy. This week provided some additional evidence.

Boston police arrested a 66-year-old Benjamin Franklin impersonator , in full colonial garb, on two outstanding warrants stemming from shoplifting and assault and battery charges. Timothy Kingman has been giving tours as Franklin for six years. He even showed up for his arraignment Tuesday still in costume and pleaded not guilty to both charges. We’ll give him some credit for commitment to the character.

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Our Ben Franklins have spent the year posing for tourists, attending civic celebrations, and educating schoolchildren. Boston’s is making court appearances. You can keep the distinction of being his birthplace, Boston, but we’ll take it from here. A fitting tribute to the Gaudreau brothers: A+ Of all the places to put a statue honoring Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau, it’s hard to think of one more meaningful than the rink where they first learned to skate.