A Boston lottery winner was arrested by ICE after the Massachusetts Lottery announced he had won a $1 million scratch ticket prize.

Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming. A Boston lottery winner was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement after the Massachusetts Lottery announced he had won a $1 million scratch ticket prize.

Ariel Velasquez won the lottery prize on the "$2,000,000 50X Cashword" scratch ticket game, the Lottery announced on Nov. 18. The ticket was purchased in East Boston, where he lives. Velasquez selected the cash option for the prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes, lottery officials wrote in their announcement. ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operations division in Boston announced that Velasquez was arrested on Tuesday.

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The agency said he is from El Salvador and that he illegally entered the United States in May 2013 and that his removal was ordered by an immigration judge in April 2014. The agency's posts on social media reused the Lottery's photo of Velasquez with the giant check from his winnings and referenced the windfall.