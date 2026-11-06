Boston Fire Commissioner Links Firefighter Death to Lithium-Ion Battery Failure

Boston Fire Commissioner Rodney Marshall announces that thermal runaway from lithium-ion batteries caused the fatal Dorchester fire. The investigation details safety risks and ongoing reviews into the death of Robert Kilduff Jr. on November 4, 2023.

Boston Fire Commissioner Rodney Marshall announced on Wednesday, November 4, that thermal runaway involving multiple lithium-ion batteries was the cause of the deadly fire that killed firefighter Robert Kilduff Jr. in Dorchester last May. Marshall spoke just below the ceiling of the third-floor room at Boston Fire Department Headquarters, standing near the newly added portrait of Kilduff, a 24-year veteran who was laid to rest in a solemn display honoring those who died in the line of duty.

Investigation Identifies Battery Origin

The Boston Fire Department's Fire Investigation Unit completed its examination of the fire scene at 18 Treadway Rd. in Dorchester and determined the specific origin and cause of the blaze. Marshall stated that investigators found the fire started in the rear portion of the building on the third-floor enclosed porch, where thermal runaway occurred involving multiple lithium-ion batteries stored inside of plastic toolboxes.

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Firefighters first responded to 18 Treadway Rd. at 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23, according to Marshall. About 30 minutes later, a mayday was declared after Kilduff fell off the third-floor porch during the operation. Kilduff, who was a third-generation firefighter and a U.S. Marine Corps vet, was transported to Boston Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Broader Investigation Remains Active

While the origin and cause investigation is complete, Marshall clarified that the broader investigation into the line-of-duty death of firefighter Kilduff remains ongoing. Marshall confirmed that investigations by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health and the Boston Fire Department's Board of Inquiry are currently in progress.

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Marshall emphasized that these investigations will examine all of the circumstances surrounding this tragedy and will proceed without speculation or premature conclusions. He stated that information and findings will be made available as appropriate upon completion of respective investigations, ensuring that all data is gathered before public release.

Safety Guidelines and Battery Warnings

Until those broader reports are released, Marshall and Fire Chief Keith Kelly of the BFD's Special Operations Command are emphasizing the importance of lithium-ion battery safety. Kelly explained that lithium-ion batteries are rechargeable power sources found in common everyday items like phones, cordless vacuums, and power tools, as well as in large-scale outdoor equipment such as electric scooters, drones, and grid energy storage systems.

Kelly advised that batteries should be stored at room temperature and only used on hard, stable surfaces while being checked routinely. He urged residents to look for signs of swelling, leaks, corrosion, or any sort of damage, noting that you never want to charge a battery you suspect could be compromised. Kelly added that he wants everyone to purchase batteries certified by a nationally recognized testing company such as Underwriters Laboratories.

Municipal Response and Legacy Honors

Kelly further cautioned against using cheap knockoff batteries or charging cables not manufactured for the specific device, identifying this as a very common cause of thermal runaway. Mayor Michelle Wu joined the officials to stress that these batteries power so much of daily life but also carry very serious risks, creating a responsibility to educate residents about the dangers and how to prevent fires like this one.

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Wu honored Kilduff's memory by stating that he gave his life in the line of duty, doing what our firefighters do every day while putting themselves in harm's way to protect their neighbors and our community. She noted that he made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the city, and that the city is continuing to work on several efforts to honor his legacy and support his family while ensuring that we understand exactly what happened at the fire and what we can learn from it.