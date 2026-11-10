Boston Dynamics' Atlas robot performs a 360-degree jump on wheels

Atlas can now roll sideways and perform 360-degree jumps after Boston Dynamics gave its humanoid robot an experimental wheeled upgrade.

The wheeled humanoid performed sideways dashes and a 360-degree jump using reinforcement learning. Boston Dynamics has given its Atlas humanoid robot an unusual upgrade: a pair of wheels replacing its feet.

The experimental setup lets engineers test how the humanoid handles sustained high-speed movement and heavy loads. It also offers a demanding environment for testing the robot’s motors and machine-learning-based control systems. The wheeled Atlas isn’t a planned commercial product. Boston Dynamics developed it as a research platform to investigate how accurately simulation-trained controllers can operate real hardware.

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The project also explores what happens when engineers push the robot’s actuators close to their physical limits. The engineering behind the modification was surprisingly straightforward. Boston Dynamics attached standard electric scooter wheels to Atlas using a custom adapter. The adapter connects directly to the robot’s existing ankle actuators.

No other major hardware changes were necessary. Engineers also avoided rebuilding the robot’s software model from scratch. They simply replaced the simulated feet with wheels capable of continuous rotation. That simplicity reflects Atlas’ modular hardware design.

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Boston Dynamics developed the humanoid with manufacturing scalability and easier maintenance in mind. The same design principles also made this experimental conversion relatively uncomplicated. Wheels offered another advantage during testing. They forced the motors to deliver considerable torque while maintaining high rotational speeds.

Every acceleration, turn, and stop placed sustained demands on the actuators. The experiment also gave engineers an opportunity to explore reinforcement learning . The technique trains a robot through repeated simulations, allowing its control system to discover effective movements.

However, transferring those learned behaviors to physical hardware presents a significant engineering challenge. A simulated motor might behave differently from its real-world counterpart. That mismatch can produce movements that work virtually but fail on the actual robot. Boston Dynamics addressed the problem by refining its simulated motor models.

Engineers conducted physical experiments to measure actuator behavior. They then adjusted simulation parameters to reflect the hardware’s actual performance. The results demonstrated why accurate motor simulations matter. A controller trained against realistic hardware behavior has a better chance of performing reliably outside simulation.

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Some of Atlas’ movements drew inspiration from human motion-capture recordings. Engineers selected examples featuring substantial foot sliding to explore how wheels could reproduce similar movements. Sideways dashes offered an interesting example. Instead of dragging its feet across the ground, Atlas learned to steer its wheels and roll sideways.

The robot also performed a 360-degree jump using a trajectory-tracking controller. The system followed recorded human movement data and completed the maneuver on its first attempt. Its approach differed from the foot-based Atlas configuration. Before jumping, the robot rolled its lower body into position to prepare for takeoff.

The behavior showed how reinforcement learning could discover new ways to exploit available traction.says the findings will influence development of Atlas’ standard configuration. Engineers want to combine accurate actuator models with whole-body learning to improve reliability and expand the humanoid’s capabilities. The wheeled experiment ultimately provided something beyond an entertaining demonstration. It offered engineers a demanding test environment for understanding how motors and learned controllers behave together under extreme conditions.

Aamir is a seasoned tech journalist with experience at Exhibit Magazine, Republic World, and PR Newswire. With a deep love for all things tech and science, he has spent years decoding the latest innovations and exploring how they shape industries, lifestyles, and the future of humanity.