Boston College vs. UMass in Hall of Fame Series at TD Garden: Game Central With Live Updates, Analysis

Everything you should know for the Eagles' rivalry game against the Minutemen, with live updates from TD Garden until the final buzzer.

BOSTON, Mass. — The Bay-State rivalry between Boston College men’s basketball and UMass returns Friday afternoon at TD Garden, home of the Boston Celtics, for the 2026 edition of the Hall of Fame Series Boston.

The Eagles and the Minutemen tip off at 4 p.m. in the first contest of the event, followed by a matchup between No. 4 UConn and No. 16 Michigan at 8 p.m. It’s an exciting time for BC basketball, to say the least, as first-year head coach Luke Murray looks to build on the preseason hype around the former UConn assistant who took over at the helm for former head coach Earl Grant during the offseason.in their 2026-27 season opener, in which Montana transfer guard Money Williams recorded a team-high 22 points with five rebounds and four assists on 5-of-11 shooting from the field and 11-of-15 from the stripe.

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Slovenian freshman Žak Smrekar and senior Armoni Zeigler also scored in double digits with 12 and 14 points, respectively, while sophomore Brandon Benjamin collected a team-high 10 rebounds. Below is everything you should know for the Hall of Fame Series matchup, including scoring, instant analysis, injuries, lineups, and more. Graham Dietz is a 2025 graduate of Boston College and subsequently joined Boston College On SI.

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He previously served as an editor for The Heights, the independent student newspaper, from fall 2021, including as Sports Editor from 2022-23. Graham works for The Boston Globe as a sports correspondent, covering high school football, girls' basketball, and baseball. He was also a beat writer for the Chatham Anglers of the Cape Cod Baseball League in the summer of 2023.