Boston College has officially retired Johnny Gaudreau's number 13 jersey, making him only the third Eagle to receive this historic honor following his tragic death in August 2024.

Boston College announced Wednesday that the number 13, previously worn by the late Team USA and National Hockey League superstar Johnny Gaudreau, will never be worn by another Eagle. The university's decision to retire Gaudreau's number is historic, marking just the third time in Boston College men's hockey history that the school has taken the extraordinary step of retiring a jersey number.

Honoring a Legacy of Excellence

Boston College athletics director Blake James issued a statement confirming the retirement, emphasizing the profound impact Gaudreau had on the program. James stated that the institution is proud to honor Johnny Gaudreau by retiring his number 13 at Boston College, noting that he was an extraordinary player who helped bring a national championship to the Heights. James further emphasized that Gaudreau became one of the most accomplished players in the program's history and will always hold a special place in the Boston College family.

Also read Boston College hockey to retire late Johnny Gaudreau's No 13 in pregame ceremony

The tragic circumstances surrounding Gaudreau's death underscore the significance of this tribute. In August 2024, Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew Gaudreau, were struck and killed by a motorist while riding their bicycles in Salem County, New Jersey. The incident ended the lives of two prominent figures in the hockey world, leaving a void in the sport that the university now seeks to memorialize through this permanent gesture.

Legal Proceedings Continue

Justice proceedings related to the fatal crash are ongoing in the New Jersey legal system. Sean M. Higgins, the motorist accused of striking the Gaudreau brothers and fleeing the scene, entered a plea of not guilty in January 2025 to all charges. These charges include two counts of aggravated manslaughter, along with other related offenses stemming from the collision that claimed the lives of the two brothers.

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The legal case remains a focal point for the families and the broader community as they navigate the aftermath of the tragedy. Higgins faces serious criminal liability for the events of that day, with the court system working through the adjudication process to determine the final legal outcome for the accused driver.

A Dominant Collegiate Career

Known affectionately as Johnny Hockey, Gaudreau made an immediate and lasting impact on the Boston College Eagles. During his freshman year, he accumulated 44 points while helping the university secure its fifth national championship. His early success signaled a prolific career that would define an era of BC hockey.

Gaudreau won the first of consecutive Hockey East Player of the Year awards after scoring 21 goals and 51 points as a sophomore. His junior season saw him score 36 goals and 80 points, en route to winning both the Hockey East Player of the Year title and the Hobey Baker Award, which recognizes the top men's collegiate player in the nation. These accolades cemented his status as one of the finest players to ever wear the Boston College uniform.

Continuing Professional Success

Gaudreau's prowess extended far beyond his collegiate years, as he built a highly successful professional career in the NHL. Over the course of his time in the league, Gaudreau amassed 743 points in 763 NHL games with the Calgary Flames and the Columbus Blue Jackets. His professional achievements, combined with his collegiate dominance, make the retirement of his jersey number 13 a fitting tribute to a life cut short but a legacy that remains deeply embedded in the history of Boston College athletics.