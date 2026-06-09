Boston College Football Adds Commitment to 2027 Class

The Eagles picked up their third commitment of the day and 12th overall for their class of 2027.

Boston College football’s active recruiting day continued as the program picked up another commitment, this time from class of 2027 athlete Elijah Goins. The prospect is a product of Dakota High School in Macomb, Mich.

, and is rated as a three-star. He ranks No. 1,030 nationally, No. 106 in safeties, and No. 17 in Mich. , according to 247Sports Composite. According to 247Sports, Goins plays at both defensive back and wide receiver.

In 2025, he totaled 81 tackles, four tackles for loss, six pass breakups, two interceptions, one forced fumble, and one sack on the defensive side of the ball and had 28 receptions for 432 yards and two touchdowns on the offensive side of the ball. Additionally, he scored a pair of kickoff return touchdowns.

The program’s other commits for the class include safety Jackson Tucker, linebacker Will Mettee, athlete Zahir Mitchell, wide receiver Magnus Talma, offensive lineman Hawken Anderson, cornerback Jett Watson, safety Mamadee Sangaray, wide receiver Armani Hill, and linebacker Blaize Battaglia. With the addition of Goins, Boston College ranks No. 45 overall and No. 11 in the ACC in 247Sports’ class of 2027 recruiting rankings. S Jackson Tucker, 6-foot-2, 180 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass.

IOL Hawken Anderson, 6-foot-3, 305 lbs. - Suffield, Conn. WR Magnus Talma, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Orlando, Fla.

CB Jett Watson, 5-foot-11, 160 lbs. - Loganville, Ga. LB Blaize Battaglia, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - Milton, Ga.

EDGE Alex Johnson, 6-foot-3.5, 230 lbs. - Fort Mill, S.C. Kim Rankin is the lead writer for Boston College On SI. The 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama.

She joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.





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