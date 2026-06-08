Boston College Eagles' 2027 Football Commitment Tracker

The Eagles' 2026 recruiting class, which consisted of 24 players, ranked No. 53 in the country on 247Sports, No. 48 on ESPN, and No. 56 on Rivals/On3.

Nov 29, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Boston College Eagles head coach Bill O'Brien walks off the field prior to the game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome.

Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images After a 2-10 season in head coach Bill O’Brien’s second year at the helm, the Boston College football program expanded its recruiting staff in a major way. , who played on the Heights from 1993-96 as a wide receiver/return specialist and was a key piece in the Tigers’ recruiting efforts since he joined the staff after spending two years at Georgia Tech as the Director of Scouting.

In both 2024 and 2025, Watson constructed consensus top-10 recruiting classes nationally for Auburn, and he is looking to do something similar for the Eagles now, in his new position at his alma mater. Here is a look at all the commits in BC’s 2027 recruiting class so far, and how the program looks from a national perspective in the recruiting realm.

Boston College Eagles On SI will update this tracker the second a new player commits, or if a former commit decides to re-open their recruitment. Rivals/On3: No. 63 position, No. 5 state The younger brother of starting cornerback Max Tucker, Jackson Tucker was the first player to commit to BC in the 2027 recruiting class, announcing that decision back in October 2024 — before O'Brien became the head coach.

Mitchell can play a variety of roles at the next level, having served as Milton Academy's slot weapon and a versatile edge defender this past season. HeThe only offensive-line prospect in this recruiting class for the Eagles so far, Anderson is another local recruit who is the son of BC's offensive line coach, Kurt Anderson. He mostly plays in the interior but has also taken snaps at tackle before.

AndersonMettee racked up 88 tackles , 22 tackles for loss, six sacks, an interception, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in 2025 as a junior, earning All-Conference honors and the Chicago Catholic League Blue Defensive Player of the Year award. He committed on April 11.

Rivals/On3: No. 100 position, No. 140 state As a member of the Hornets' state-championship contending 400-meter relay team, which set a school record , Talma is a track star in addition to being a standout wide receiver for his school. He had 37 catches for 818 yards and eight touchdowns in his junior campaign. Talma committed to BC on April 23.

Hill, who has impressive size for his position, hauled in 26 receptions for 700 yards and 15 touchdowns and added a pair of kickoff-return scores in his junior season. HeAnother player with parental roots, Watson possesses remarkable speed and athleticism. He had a strong list of offers from the likes of Auburn, Indiana, and Arkansas, but ultimately decided to carry on his father's legacy at BC.

WatsonRivals/On3: No. 108 position, No. 8 state Sangaray does not have season his season statistics available for his junior year, but he recorded 93 tackles and five interceptions as a sophomore in 2024. He can play both safety and outside linebacker, so his understanding of the defense as a whole is more well-rounded for a player his age.

HeThe son of Matt Battaglia, a former All-American linebacker for Louisville who led the nation in tackles twice with 155 and 163 in his final two seasons, and the grandson of Carmen Battaglia, who played at Florida State as a running back, Battaglia's football roots are deep. He registered 121 tackles , 14 quarterback hits, 8.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, two forced fumbles, and one pass break-up, earning First Team All-Region honors last year.

BattagliaBraylon Otis | EDGE | 6'5" | 235 lbs. | consensus 3-star | Liverpool - committed to BC Feb. 9, flipped to Syracuse on June 7. Graham Dietz is a 2025 graduate of Boston College and subsequently joined Boston College On SI.

He previously served as an editor for The Heights, the independent student newspaper, from fall 2021, including as Sports Editor from 2022-23. Graham works for The Boston Globe as a sports correspondent, covering high school football, girls' basketball, and baseball. He was also a beat writer for the Chatham Anglers of the Cape Cod Baseball League in the summer of 2023.





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