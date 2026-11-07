Boston Bruins Place Forward on Injured Reserve

The rookie exited Boston's game against the Penguins in the third period on Thursday night.

Nov 5, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Bruins center James Hagens skates with the puck against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the third period at PPG Paints Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Boston Bruins forward James Hagens has been placed on injured reserve, the organization announced on Saturday morning.

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“The Boston Bruins announced today that the team has placed forward James Hagens on injured reserve and recalled forward Mikey Eyssimont from Providence,” said the Bruins in the official press release. Hagens was injured in Boston’s game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night after being cross-checked by defenseman Samuel Girard early in the third period.

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After the play, he skated off holding his back, and was checked out by the medical staff on the bench. Shortly after, he headed into the tunnel and did not return. This season, Hagens has played in all 17 games for Boston and has tallied six goals and six assists for 12 points. Kim Rankin is a lead writer for Boston Bruins on SI and Boston College On SI.

A 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. she joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.