Boston Bruins Goalie Jeremy Swayman Comes Up Short of Vezina Trophy

Swayman finished in third place in the voting after being named a finalist for the award in April.

2024: Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets2021: Marc-Andre Fleury, Vegas Golden Knights2018: Pekka Rinne, Nashville Predators2015: Carey Price, Montreal Canadiens2012: Henrik Lundqvist, New York Rangers2008: Martin Brodeur, New Jersey Devils2004: Martin Brodeur, New Jersey Devils2001: Dominik Hasek, Buffalo Sabres1998: Dominik Hasek, Buffalo Sabres1995: Dominik Hasek, Buffalo Sabres1992: Patrick Roy, Montreal Canadiens1989: Patrick Roy, Montreal Canadiens1986: John Vanbiesbrouck, New York Rangers1983: Pete Peeters, Boston Bruins1981: Denis Herron/Michel Larocque/Richard Sevigny, Montreal Canadiens1978: Ken Dryden/Michel Larocque, Montreal Canadiens1975: Bernie Parent, Philadelphia Flyers1973: Ken Dryden, Montreal Canadiens1971: Ed Giacomin/Gilles Villemure, New York Rangers1968: Gump Worsley/Rogatien Vachon, Montreal Canadiens1966: Gump Worsley/Charlie Hodge, Montreal Canadiens1963: Glenn Hall, Chicago Black Hawks1960: Jacques Plante, Montreal Canadiens1957: Jacques Plante, Montreal Canadiens1954: Harry Lumley, Toronto Maple Leafs1951: Al Rollins, Toronto Maple Leafs1948: Turk Broda, Toronto Maple Leafs1945: Bill Durnan, Montreal Canadiens1942: Frank Brimsek, Boston Bruins1939: Frank Brimsek, Boston Bruins1936: Tiny Thompson, Boston Bruins1933: Tiny Thompson, Boston Bruins1930: Tiny Thompson, Boston Bruins1927: George Hainsworth, Montreal Canadiens.

2024: Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets2021: Marc-Andre Fleury, Vegas Golden Knights2018: Pekka Rinne, Nashville Predators2015: Carey Price, Montreal Canadiens2012: Henrik Lundqvist, New York Rangers2008: Martin Brodeur, New Jersey Devils2004: Martin Brodeur, New Jersey Devils2001: Dominik Hasek, Buffalo Sabres1998: Dominik Hasek, Buffalo Sabres1995: Dominik Hasek, Buffalo Sabres1992: Patrick Roy, Montreal Canadiens1989: Patrick Roy, Montreal Canadiens1986: John Vanbiesbrouck, New York Rangers1983: Pete Peeters, Boston Bruins1981: Denis Herron/Michel Larocque/Richard Sevigny, Montreal Canadiens1978: Ken Dryden/Michel Larocque, Montreal Canadiens1975: Bernie Parent, Philadelphia Flyers1973: Ken Dryden, Montreal Canadiens1971: Ed Giacomin/Gilles Villemure, New York Rangers1968: Gump Worsley/Rogatien Vachon, Montreal Canadiens1966: Gump Worsley/Charlie Hodge, Montreal Canadiens1963: Glenn Hall, Chicago Black Hawks1960: Jacques Plante, Montreal Canadiens1957: Jacques Plante, Montreal Canadiens1954: Harry Lumley, Toronto Maple Leafs1951: Al Rollins, Toronto Maple Leafs1948: Turk Broda, Toronto Maple Leafs1945: Bill Durnan, Montreal Canadiens1942: Frank Brimsek, Boston Bruins1939: Frank Brimsek, Boston Bruins1936: Tiny Thompson, Boston Bruins1933: Tiny Thompson, Boston Bruins1930: Tiny Thompson, Boston Bruins1927: George Hainsworth, Montreal Canadiens





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