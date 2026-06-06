Boston Blue Season 2: Showrunners on Time Jump, Danny/Baez & More

Boston Blue Showrunners Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis on Season 2: time jump, Brian's 'accident,' Danny & Baez's future, and more.

Boston Blue Season 2 opens with a small time jump, then dives into Lena’s recovery and the grey truck mystery. Showrunners say Season 2 will fill in the blanks on Brian’s shocking crash and push hard for answers fast.

Mae Silver’s re-election becomes a major Boston Blue story as rival Thad turns up the political pressure.has been keeping a whole lot of storyline plates spinning heading into the season finale, S01E20:"Patrol.

" With our weekly preview of how things are shaping up with the second season, Sonnier and Margolis had some early insights to share on a number of issues that will be in play once Season 2 premieres. From Brian's moving forward, here's what the showrunners had to share – including how the series will kick off with a"small time jump.

"Will"Blue Bloods" Season 2 Pick Up Immediately From the Season 1 Finale ? Sonnier shared,"There will be a small time jump so that we can get beyond the recovery that Lena has to go through in order to get her and Danny back out on the streets together.

But we will pick up that story, and we will fill in the blanks on what happened that night, and the case that we pick up and pushes us forward into Season 2 is who was driving that grey truck, what was that about, and where are they now? And so if not for just that small time jump, everything else will be pointed toward let's get to the bottom of what exactly happened at the end of Season 1.

"Mae's Re-Election Will Be a"Big Story" for Her :"The reelection will be a big story for Mae. We love introducing Thad, played by Ward , as a foil to her at the end of this season.

And what's going to be really interesting is seeing the pressure he puts on her when he starts playing politics and getting down in the mud and forcing Mae to respond while at the same time sticking to her priority of getting justice for the people of Boston," Margolis shared. :"We follow the thread that Danny starts at the end of the season by saying they've taken it too slow for too long and then inviting her to move in.

So yes, she will come to Boston, but we do have to work through the realities of, she has a whole life in New York that she needs to unwind from. She has a mom who's in a professional care facility. She has a daughter. And so all of those things need to be dealt with and figured out and sorted before she can fully commit to living in Boston with Danny,".

In this new series, Reagan takes a position with the Boston Police Department and is paired with detective Lena Silver , the eldest daughter of a prominent law enforcement family. The Silver family is comprised of Boston district attorney Mae Silver (Serving as Television Editor since 2018, Ray began five years earlier as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought onto the core BC team in 2017.

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