Boston Blue is on hiatus until December 11, 2026. Find out when Season 2 Episode 7 airs and what happens when Maria Baez's daughter is kidnapped.

Viewers tuning into CBS on November 20, 2026, will not find new episodes of Boston Blue airing in the show's traditional 10:00 PM ET/PT Friday night slot. The series is currently observing a mid-season hiatus that began shortly after the sixth episode concluded. This pause precedes the highly anticipated return with the seventh installment of the second season.

Boston Blue Mid-Season Hiatus Details

The production schedule for Boston Blue has shifted to accommodate a break in broadcasting. The last episode aired on November 13, 2026, leaving a gap in the weekly programming lineup. This hiatus mirrors a pattern established during the first season, where the show paused between the sixth and seventh episodes in late 2025.

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During this interim period, CBS is replacing the original drama with reruns of other series. Tonight, November 20, 2026, the network will air a rerun of Sheriff County season 2, episode 1. This strategic programming move allows the production team time to prepare for the season finale and subsequent events.

When Does Episode Seven Air?

Boston Blue season 2, episode 7, titled "Crisis," is officially scheduled to air on December 11, 2026. The episode will resume its standard broadcast at 10:00 PM ET/PT on CBS. This date marks the end of the current break and the continuation of the story following the Thanksgiving week blackout.

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The gap between episodes has created anticipation among fans who have followed the show since its premiere in October 2025. The series, which serves as a spinoff from the long-running Blue Bloods, has maintained strong viewership numbers and an 82% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The hiatus is standard for fall television schedules but leaves a notable void in the network's Friday lineup.

Plot Teasers and Character Developments

The upcoming episode promises significant plot developments involving the Reagan and Silva families. In the storyline, Maria Baez's daughter, Elena, is kidnapped on the morning of Sarah Silver's wedding. This event forces Detective Senior Danny Reagan, played by Donnie Wahlberg, and his partner Lena Silver to investigate the disappearance.

The investigation will lead the detectives into contact with Arturo Muñoz, the biological father of the kidnapped child. The character of Arturo is a significant antagonist whose cartel was previously responsible for the death of Danny's wife in the parent series Blue Bloods. The role of Arturo Muñoz is portrayed by actor Amaury Nolasco, who has recast the part originally played by Juan Francisco.

Impact on Viewers and Network Strategy

The mid-season break affects the narrative momentum of the second season. Fans have been tracking the progression of Danny Reagan's life in Boston, Massachusetts, after moving from New York City to protect his son. The return of the series on December 11, 2026, will resolve immediate conflicts while setting up future story arcs.

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CBS has not yet confirmed programming for the slot on December 4, 2026. The network will likely fill this remaining week with additional reruns or special content before the January premiere of the next batch of episodes. The consistent Friday night placement highlights the network's commitment to the franchise despite the scheduling pauses.