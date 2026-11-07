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Boston Blue S02E05:Blood Diamonds Preview: Jamie Reagan Visits

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Boston Blue S02E05:Blood Diamonds Preview: Jamie Reagan Visits
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Here's your preview for tonight's episode of CBS's Donnie Wahlberg and Sonequa Martin-Green-starring Boston Blue, S02E05: 'Blood Diamonds.'

Boston Blue S02E05 “Blood Diamonds” sends Danny and visiting Jamie Reagan into a diamond heist tied to a violent feud. Lena probes suspicious deaths linked to one of Reverend Peters’ parishioners as Mae tackles a deadly swatting case.

Boston Blue S02E06 “Bloodlines” teases Danny’s rule-breaking return and Sarah’s emotional clash with Gwen. ) find themselves in the middle of a very personal diamond heist.

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Meanwhile, Lena investigates a series of deaths linked to one of Reverend Peters' parishioners and much more. Following that, we have an early look at S02E06:"Bloodlines," featuringBoston Blue Season 2: S02E05 – S02E06 Previews) visit to Boston takes an unexpected turn when he and Danny are drawn into a diamond heist linked to a violent family feud, forcing the brothers to confront lingering tensions of their own.

Meanwhile, Mae faces a difficult case after swatting results in a man's death, Lena investigates a series of suspicious deaths linked to one of Reverend Peters' parishioners, and Sarah and Seth encounter an unexpected hurdle while planning their wedding. Story byPhoto: Ian Watson/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. Photo: Seacia Pavao/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. Photo: Seacia Pavao/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. Boston Blue Season 2 Episode 6:"Bloodlines" – When Boston P.D. discovers a baby abandoned in a food delivery robot, Danny's anger causes him to slip back into his old rule-breaking ways.

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Also, Sarah faces a difficult decision when her estranged mother, Gwen , the eldest daughter of a prominent law enforcement family. The Silver family is comprised of Boston district attorney Mae Silver " audiobook. Check out our preview for the second chapter in tonight's crossover between CBS's Sheriff Country and Fire Country:"No Way In"/"No Way Out.

"CM Punk and Kevin Owens collide without rules as WWE SmackDown brings four advertised matches, including a Women's Tag Team Championship defense, to Brooklyn. We've got a big crossover between CBS's Sheriff Country and Fire Country tonight! Here's our updated preview for"No Way In" and"No Way Out.

"With Ramón Rodríguez-starring Will Trent and Kaitlin Olson-starring High Potential returning on January 5th, check out the teasers released on Friday.

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Will Estes Returns as Jamie Reagan in Boston Blue Season 2

Will Estes confirms his cameo as Jamie Reagan in Boston Blue season 2, sharing insights on reuniting with the Reagan family and resolving brotherly tension with Danny.

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