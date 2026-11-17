Boston Blue recasts Donnie Wahlberg's character Sean Reagan with Mika Amonsen. Donnie Wahlberg supports the decision while new actor tackles the legacy.

Television viewers of the spinoff series Boston Blue will witness the return of Arturo Munoz in an episode airing on December 11, where the former cartel leader and biological father of Elena Baez is linked to her kidnapping during Sarah's wedding day. To facilitate this storyline, the production team has officially cast actor Mika Amonsen in the role of Sean Reagan, the son of Donnie Wahlberg's character Danny Reagan, replacing the original actor Andrew Airlie who portrayed the role in the parent series Blue Bloods.

Boston Blue Casting Choice Details

Boston Blue has undertaken significant measures to resonate with the dedicated fanbase of the original show, yet the decision to recast the character of Danny Reagan's son has generated considerable discussion among viewers who have followed the franchise since its premiere on CBS in 2010. The series, which chronicles the lives of the Reagan family operating within the NYPD under the command of Police Commissioner Frank Reagan played by Tom Selleck, features a complex family dynamic that includes Frank's father Henry Reagan portrayed by Len Cariou and the extended family network established over twelve seasons.

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Donnie Wahlberg Supports New Actor

Donnie Wahlberg, aged 57, addressed the recasting publicly in February when speaking to Us magazine, admitting that the prospect of working with a new actor for the role was a difficult and uncertain decision that initially made him reconsider his participation in the project. He emphasized that the new actor Mika Amonsen demonstrates the same level of grace and class that Andrew Airlie brought to the role, noting that Amonsen stepped into the part with great respect for the predecessor and approached the character with thoughtful care and mindfulness to ensure continuity for the audience.

The veteran actor further elaborated on the situation in December 2025, stating that while he cherished every line and day spent as Sean Reagan, the transition allows another performer to create something beautiful with the character while he moves on to send his version of the character into the world with pride. He expressed happiness that he had the opportunity to play Sean and now shares that joy with Amonsen, viewing the handover as a natural progression in the life of the narrative rather than a replacement of legacy.

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Industry Perspective on Recasting

Terraciano, a key figure associated with the production, specifically highlighted the performance of Amonsen, acknowledging the outcry of love from the community while also pointing out the practical reality that hundreds or thousands of people depend on the show's production for their livelihoods. He explained that it is amazing that a part of the character remains intact, allowing others to pay homage to the original portrayal while working to make something new and beautiful, thereby respecting the history of the franchise while moving forward with fresh creative energy.

Amonsen discussed the initial pressure he faced in March when speaking exclusively to Us magazine, describing his primary challenge as ensuring he represented Sean in a way that would be appreciated by both fans and Andrew Airlie himself, avoiding any perception of arbitrary creative changes. He noted that this effort has been well reciprocated by the audience, allowing him to slip into a sense of comfortability with the role while maintaining the integrity of the character established by his predecessor within the broader Reagan family saga.

Fan Reaction and Future Episodes

The integration of Amonsen into the Boston Blue cast coincides with high-stakes plot developments involving the Baez family and the Mano Sangriento cartel, aiming to satisfy long-time fans who have questioned the necessity of the recasting while providing new viewers with a seamless entry point into the extended universe. As the narrative unfolds with Elena's kidnapping on the morning of Sarah's wedding, the performance of the new actor will be closely scrutinized by audiences eager to see how the legacy of the Reagan family continues to evolve on both the original Blue Bloods series and its successful spinoff.