Boston Blue Promo: What's Next for Season 2

Brandon Margolis and Brandon Sonnier discuss the upcoming season, touching on storylines featuring Marisa Ramirez's return in connection with Lena's shooting, resulting tensions between Danny and Maria, and Brian's potential fate.

Following the episode’s release, executive producers Brandon Margolis and Brandon Sonnier discussed what those storylines could mean moving into Season 2 . The Season 1 finale of Boston Blue ended with major uncertainty surrounding both Maria Baez’s future with Danny Reagan and the shocking crash involving Detective Brian Rodgers.

The co-creators and showrunners discussed the finale’s biggest moments and teased how those developments will carry into Season 2. A major focus of the finale involved the return of Marisa Ramirez as Maria Baez. This was prompted by Lena’s shooting, which left her hospitalized with serious injuries. Maria and Danny confronted the strain caused by his move to Boston.

The episode strongly hints that the pair may finally move forward together. Sonnier explained that Maria’s transition to Boston will take time because of the responsibilities she still has in New York.

‘She will come to Boston, but we do have to work through the realities of she has a whole life in New York that she sort of needs to unwind from,’ Sonnier said. The character will continue appearing in the series moving forward. Another vehicle slammed into Brian Rodgers’ car and forced him into the water below, ending the episode without revealing whether he survived the crash.

While directly asked whether viewers had just watched Brian die, Sonnier declined to reveal the answer. He said, “It’s a cliffhanger, man! We don’t want to spoil hanging off of the cliff now, do we? ” Both producers confirmed that Brian’s fate has already been decided internally.

‘Oh, we definitely know,’ Sonnier explained, while Margolis added, ‘There is an answer. ’ Sonnier further stated that ‘this event does change things dramatically for Lena and the rest of the family, and does push us forward into next season.

' The writers’ room for Season 2 is already active. ‘We went right into it,’ Margolis said. ‘So we’ve been in there, discussing the fallout.





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