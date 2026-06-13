Boston Blue Fans Still Hoping for Tom Selleck Cameo as Talks Continue

Boston Blue, the spinoff of Blue Bloods, has featured several Reagan family cameos, but Tom Selleck's Frank Reagan has yet to appear. Actress Sonequa Martin-Green reveals ongoing talks to bring Selleck on board, as the show's success makes a cameo increasingly likely.

The highly anticipated spinoff series Boston Blue , which continues the legacy of the long-running CBS drama Blue Bloods , is currently airing its first season. The show follows NYPD officer Danny Reagan, played by Donnie Wahlberg, as he relocates to Boston after his son Sean's near-death experience prompts a fresh start.

In Beantown, Danny partners with Detective Lena Peters, the eldest daughter of a prominent local law enforcement family, as they navigate the complexities of Boston's criminal underworld. While the series has already welcomed several familiar faces from the Reagan clan, including Erin, Henry, and Joe Hill, fans are eagerly awaiting the appearance of Tom Selleck's Frank Reagan. Selleck, who portrayed the Reagan patriarch for 15 seasons, has yet to make a cameo.

In a recent interview with Woman's World, Sonequa Martin-Green, who plays Lena Peters, confirmed that discussions about bringing Selleck on board have been ongoing.

'We have been talking about Mr. Selleck for a long time,' she said. 'We would love to have him, and we will make sure the story is just right because Tom is so adamant about the story, as he should be. ' The Blue Bloods finale saw Frank retain his position as NYPD Commissioner, debunking retirement rumors, and the character has been frequently referenced in Boston Blue.

Given that Henry Reagan has already visited Danny in Boston, it seems only a matter of time before Frank makes the trip north. The possibility of a crossover episode between the New York and Boston police departments has also been teased. Boston Blue has been a ratings success, securing its future and increasing the likelihood of a Selleck appearance.

The show's strong performance also opens the door for other Blue Bloods characters to join, such as Eddie and Jamie Reagan, who now have a child of their own. The series continues to explore themes of family loyalty and justice, blending procedural drama with emotional depth. As the first season progresses, fans remain hopeful that Frank Reagan will finally grace the streets of Boston, bridging the two iconic shows.

The writers are committed to crafting a story worthy of the character, and with the show's momentum, it's only a matter of time before the much-anticipated reunion occurs. In the meantime, the series remains a compelling watch, offering a fresh take on the Reagan family saga while honoring its roots





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