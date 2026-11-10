Boston Beer Company Revives 25 Days of Twistmas Calendar

Boston Beer Company restores the limited-edition 25 Days of Twistmas advent calendar, featuring 25 full-size tallboy cans from Twisted Tea and the Extreme lineup.

Boston Beer Company has announced the return of the highly sought-after 25 Days of Twistmas advent calendar for the upcoming holiday season. This limited-edition offering provides consumers with a daily can of Twisted Tea from December 1 through Christmas. The calendar is stocked with 25 full-size tallboy cans, ensuring that participants receive a substantial beverage with each daily reveal rather than tiny sample portions.

Calendar Contents and Flavor Varieties

The 25 Days of Twistmas advent calendar features a diverse selection of Twisted Tea flavors to keep consumers engaged throughout the countdown. Shoppers can expect to find fan-favorite original varieties alongside the complete Twisted Tea Extreme lineup for the first time. Specific flavors included in the calendar include Original, Half & Half, Peach, and Raspberry, providing a mix of standard and higher-alcohol options.

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Each day of the countdown allows fans to open a new slot to discover the specific flavor waiting inside. The inclusion of the full Extreme lineup adds a new element of excitement for those seeking a stronger beverage experience. This variety ensures that the daily reveal remains a surprise, whether consumers receive a classic hard tea or a more potent version from the Extreme series.

Availability and Exclusive Distribution

The limited-edition 25 Days of Twistmas calendar is available exclusively through GiveThemBeer.com. Boston Beer Company has positioned this digital-only distribution channel as the primary source for acquiring the product. Consumers looking to participate in the holiday tradition must visit this specific website to place orders.

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Demand for the advent calendar is significant, with die-hard fans selling out the inventory almost instantly each year. Boston Beer Company recognized this high demand and decided to restore the product to meet the needs of their customer base. The company aims to sustain the popularity of the calendar while managing the expectations of a growing number of interested buyers.

Growing Popularity of Holiday Countdowns

Participation in holiday countdown traditions has seen a measurable increase in recent years. Data indicates that involvement climbed from 22% in 2024 to 28% in 2025. This upward trend suggests that consumers are increasingly interested in daily interactive experiences during the holiday season.

Twisted Tea is capitalizing on this growing interest by offering a product that aligns with the daily ritual of opening advent calendars. The brand leverages its status as the number one refreshing hard tea in the country to attract both existing customers and new participants. The calendar format turns the consumption of the beverage into a structured, daily event leading up to Christmas.

Brand Strategy and Future Outlook

Erica Taylor, senior brand director for Twisted Tea, emphasized the importance of maintaining this tradition for their most loyal customers. She noted that the brand is committed to keeping the calendar available because of its strong reception year after year. The strategy involves integrating the beverage into the broader cultural practice of holiday countdowns.

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Twisted Tea was founded in 2001 with the goal of creating a hard iced tea that tastes like real brewed tea. The product line includes various flavors and strengths, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences. The return of the 25 Days of Twistmas calendar reinforces the brand's focus on festive experiences and seasonal engagement.