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Bossier Parish issues parish-wide burn ban due to dry conditions

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Bossier Parish issues parish-wide burn ban due to dry conditions
Bossier Parish · Burn Ban · Wildfire Danger
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All Bossier Parish fire departments have enacted a burn ban prohibiting outdoor burning such as fire pits, campfires, barrels, and bonfires due to high wildfire danger. Violators face fines up to $500 or up to six months in jail, while grills and smokers remain allowed. Rain is forecast late Sunday.

) - All Bossier Parish fire departments have issued a parish-wide burn ban due to dry conditions creating a risk for fires. In a statement released by Bossier Parish Police Jury, outdoor burning such as fire pits, campfires, barrels, and bonfires is prohibited.

Violations could result in a fine of up to $500, or up to six months in jail, or both. Outdoor cooking on grills, griddles, and smokers are still allowed under the burn ban according to the Police Jury. There will be high wildfire danger on Thursday, November 12th, due to low relative humidity and wind gusts over 20 miles per hour.

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All citizens are asked to avoid outdoor burning for at least the next 24 in the ArkLaTex whether you are under a burn ban or not. The fire danger will improve soon as rain is forecast to arrive late Sunday into Sunday night. Fire districts are continuing to monitor conditions throughout Bossier Parish as the weather and ground conditions change. Residents with questions are encouraged to contact their local fire district for additional information.

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Bossier Parish Burn Ban Wildfire Danger Outdoor Burning Fire Departments

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