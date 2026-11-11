Boss Fight Studio Unveils Hellboy: Wolves of St. August Action Figure With 24‑Point Articulation and Supernatural Accessories

Boss Fight Studio launches a 7.5‑inch Hellboy figure from Mike Mignola's 1994 comic, priced at $59.99 and slated for a Q3 2027 release. The figure features 24+ joints and supernatural accessories, including a pistol, belt pouch, broken statue head and werewolf skull.

Boss Fight Studio has announced the launch of a new 7.5‑inch, 1:12 scale action figure based on Mike Mignola's 1994 comic series "Wolves of St. August." The highly detailed figure is priced at $59.99 and is already available for preorder, with shipping scheduled for Q3 2027.

The figure stands precisely 7.5 inches tall and features over 24 points of articulation, enabling a wide range of dynamic poses. Its sculpted trench coat, pistol with holster, and alternate belt pouch are faithful to the original artwork, while the included broken statue head and werewolf skull reference the comic's supernatural elements.

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The "Wolves of St. August" storyline, published in Dark Horse Presents issues 88 through 91, follows Hellboy and Dr. Kate Corrigan as they investigate brutal murders in a small Balkan village. Their investigation leads them into a ruined castle haunted by ghosts and prowling werewolves, driven by a centuries‑old curse.

Boss Fight Studio stresses that the accessory set is designed to recreate key scenes from the comic. Fans can imagine using the previous Boss Fight Studio accessory pack with this new release, allowing for expanded display options and scene reenactments.

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The release of this figure expands Boss Fight Studio's Hellboy lineup beyond smaller die‑cast models, offering collectors a highly articulated option that reflects the character's iconic looks. The product launch establishes a future demand cycle, creating anticipation ahead of other upcoming Hellboy figures such as the Koshchei the Deathless model from the "Darkness Calls" series.

Collectors who preorder now will receive the figure as soon as it ships in the third quarter of 2027. The inclusion of story‑specific accessories provides a tangible connection to the narrative, enhancing display value and encouraging fans to recreate memorable moments from the comic.

The figure's design was influenced by the original 1994 artwork, ensuring that details such as the trench coat's folds and the pistol's texture match Mignola's vision. The articulated joints allow poseers to capture the action‑packed scenes of the Balkan adventure.

Boss Fight Studio's announcement highlights the company's commitment to producing high‑quality figures that appeal to both casual fans and serious collectors. The price point of $59.99 positions the product competitively within the market for mid‑range collectible action figures.

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The "Wolves of St. August" figure is part of Boss Fight Studio's ongoing effort to bring classic Hellboy stories to life. By combining intricate sculpting with functional accessories, the company delivers a product that resonates with long‑time fans and new collectors alike.

Preorders are open, and buyers can expect the figure to arrive in Q3 2027, marking a significant addition to the Hellboy collectible universe and cementing Boss Fight Studio's reputation for detailed, story‑driven action figures.