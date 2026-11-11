Boss Fight Studio Releases 1/12 Scale Abe Sapien Figure From Hellboy

Boss Fight Studio introduces a highly articulated 1:12 scale Abe Sapien action figure, based on the Hollow Earth comic, available for pre‑order at $59.99 ahead of its Q4 2027 launch.

The German‑based company Boss Fight Studio announced on Tuesday a new 1:12 scale action figure of Abe Sapien from the Hellboy universe. The figure, inspired by the 2015 B.P.R.D.: Hollow Earth comic, will be available for pre‑order through May 14 and is slated for a Q4 2027 release. The price is set at $59.99, making it one of the more affordable additions to the current Hellboy Wave 2 line.

Highly Articulate Design and Authentic Accessories

The 6.5‑inch Abe Sapien model boasts more than 24 points of articulation, allowing collectors to pose the amphibian hero in dynamic stances. Equally realistic are the accessories: a pistol with a detachable holster, two sets of interchangeable hands, a removable B.P.R.D. vest, and a sword modeled after the Hollow Earth creature weapon used in the comic. These details are meant to echo Abe's role as a field operative for the Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense during the Himalayan rescue storyline.

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Collectible Context Within the Hellboy Franchise

Abe Sapien first appeared in the two‑issue mini‑series In the Shadows, released in 2002, and has since become a mainstay of the B.P.R.D. team. The new figure draws directly from the Hollow Earth storyline, where Abe, Kate Corrigan, Roger the Homunculus and recruit Johann Kraus escorting Liz Sherman to a monastery are confronted by inner‑Earth creatures. By incorporating the exact props from that arc, Boss Fight Studio aims to bring the comic's atmosphere to life for fans.

Pre‑Order Process and Availability

Pre‑orders can be placed through the official Boss Fight Studio website and select retailers. The figure will ship in Q4 2027 in a collectible box featuring detailed artwork from the 2015 comic. The company has not yet announced a specific shipping date, but a release window of October to December 2027 has been confirmed. Early buyers will receive the 1:12 Abe Sapien in a numbered collector's edition package.

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Impact on the Collectible Market and Fan Reaction

Industry analysts suggest that the 24‑point articulation and faithful accessories will position the Abe Sapien figure as a standout piece amid a crowded line of Hellboy merchandise. Fans on social media forums have expressed excitement about the realistic kit and the opportunity to recreate key scenes from the B.P.R.D. comics. Collectors are also anticipating the figure's pairing with standalone displays of the Hollow Earth creature sword, which has become a sought‑after prop among enthusiasts.

Future Developments in the Hellboy Line

Boss Fight Studio has hinted at additional releases in the wave, including a Koshchei the Deathless figure from Hellboy: Darkness Calls and a Jason Foster Mighty Thor figure for the Marvel Fighting Armor series. These upcoming projects underscore the studio's commitment to high‑quality, die‑cast action figures that accurately reflect their source material. The Abe Sapien launch reaffirms the company's reputation for delivering detailed, articulation‑rich collectibles that resonate with long‑time fans and newcomers alike.