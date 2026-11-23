Boss Fight Studio launches a 1:18-scale Sam & Max action figure set inspired by The Bootleg Corndog Case, featuring detailed sculpts and accessories for collectors.

Boss Fight Studio has officially announced the release of The Bootleg Corndog Case, a new 1:18-scale action figure two-pack featuring the cult-favorite Freelance Police duo Sam & Max. This latest collectible release brings the whimsical and chaotic crime-solving partners to a highly detailed physical form for fans and collectors of the franchise created by Steve Purcell.

Core Details of The Bootleg Corndog Case Release

The Sam & Max: The Bootleg Corndog Case 2-pack is currently available for pre-order at a price point of $39.99. Boss Fight Studio has scheduled the official retail release for mid-2027, specifically targeting the fourth quarter of that year to allow for proper manufacturing and distribution planning.

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This new product line continues the studio's commitment to adapting the unique art style and humor of the Sam & Max universe into high-quality collectibles. The figures are designed to capture the animated aesthetic of the characters, moving away from realistic proportions to reflect their cartoon origins faithfully.

Stakeholder Positions on Character Design and Accessories

Each figure in the set features distinct animated sculpts, fun decoration details, and a high degree of articulation to allow for various poseable displays. Sam is depicted wearing his signature trench coat and hat, reflecting his self-perceived role as a serious detective trying to maintain professionalism in absurd situations.

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Sam comes equipped with three specific accessories: his iconic hat, a revolver, and a bootleg corndog. These items reference his direct involvement in the case, where he attempts to investigate the conspiracy while grappling with the chaotic energy of his partner.

Max, the unpredictable rabbit-like partner, brings a different level of energy to the set. He is equipped with a pistol and a rat, highlighting the bizarre and often nonsensical nature of their investigations. The inclusion of the rat underscores the weirdness that defines their partnership and their approach to solving crimes.

Real-World Impact and What Comes Next

The narrative context for this release involves a conspiracy surrounding counterfeit corndogs being smuggled to innocent carnival proprietors. Sam & Max are positioned as the only detectives crazy enough to take on this fiendish case, bridging the gap between their comic book and video game history and modern collector culture.

This release serves as a nostalgic touchstone for long-time fans of the franchise, proving that the partnership between the two characters remains vibrant and marketable decades after their creation. It offers a tangible way for collectors to engage with the lore of the Freelance Police.

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Collectors interested in acquiring these figures must act promptly during the pre-order window to secure their sets for the 2027 delivery. The limited availability and specific niche appeal of the Sam & Max franchise ensure that this release will be highly sought after by dedicated fans of Steve Purcell's work.