Boss Fight Debuts New Conan the Barbarian Epic H.A.C.K.S. 2-Pack

Boss Fight Studio debuts a new Conan the Barbarian Epic H.A.C.K.S. 2-Pack featuring The Frost-Giant's Daughter

Boss Fight Studio unveils a Conan the Barbarian Epic H.A. C.K. S. 1:12 scale 2-pack inspired by The Frost-Giant’s Daughter. The set adapts Robert E. Howard’s 1932 Conan tale, pairing the Cimmerian warrior with Atali, daughter of Ymir.

Conan includes Aesir armor, wired fur cape, alternate helmet, axe, machete, and interchangeable hands. Atali features her signature gossamer skirt and extra hands, with the BBTS exclusive 2-pack priced at $99.99.

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's adventure getting the action-figure treatment! Boss Fight Studio is expanding its EPIC H.A. C.K. S. collection once again with a new 1:12 scale Conan two-pack.

This new release is inspired by the classic fantasy taleand will star Atali, daughter of Ymir. Originally written in 1932 by Robert E. Howard, The Frost-Giant's Daughter is one of the early Conan stories and follows the tale of this Cimmerian warrior and Atali, the mysterious daughter of Ymir, the Norse god of frost giants. Following a bloody battle in the frozen north, Conan encounters Atali, setting the stage for one of Howard's most atmospheric sword-and-sorcery adventures.

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Now Boss Fight Studio is bringing this fantasy encounter to its EPIC H.A. C.K. S. lineup with a special two-pack. Conan arrives in Aesir armor with a wired fur cape, an interchangeable helmet, a double-headed axe, a machete, and two pairs of interchangeable hands.

Atali is also included with her distinctive gossamer skirt and two pairs of interchangeable hands. This Big Bad Toy Store exclusive EPIC H.A. C.K. S. Conan the Barbarian and Atali two-pack is"Weary from battle, Conan, the lone survivor of the Aesir horde sends the last of the Vanir to their doom.

A sudden sickness assails the Cimmerian as he turns away from the trampled expanse where yellow-haired warriors lie locked with red-haired slayers in the embrace of death. The glare of the snow fields is suddenly dimmed as a rushing wave of blindness engulfs him. A silvery laugh cuts thru Conan's dizziness, and his sight clears slowly.

""The golden haired Atali finds Conan on the brink of death. The woman's body is like ivory, save for a veil of gossamer; she is naked as the day. Her voice is sweeter than the rippling of silvery fountains… yet tinged with cruel mockery. This 2-pack includes: Conan in Aesir armor, wired cape with fur, double headed axe, machete, interchangeable helmet, and alternate hands.

Atali, daughter of Ymir with gossamer skirt, and alternate hands.

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