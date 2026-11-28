Bose's class-leading noise-canceling headphones and earbuds are on sale right now. These are the best deals to take advantage of.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.is in the home stretch, plenty of deals linger through the weekend and into Cyber Monday.

Among the best deals we’ve spotted this year have been on One of the biggest names in audio is also running some of the biggest discounts — right now, you can save up to $190 on noise-canceling headphones and earbuds from The discounts apply to flagship models, as well as the brand’s lower-priced headphones. These are some of the best Bose deals you can get right now.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The second-generation QuietComfort headphones are a great pick for anyone looking for comfortable, easy-to-use headphones. They have physical buttons, rather than touch sensors. You can listen to them using a wired USB-C cable or wirelessly over Bluetooth, although they don’t have a port for a 3.5mm cable. The noise-canceling strength is customizable in the app, a feature found across Bose’s noise-canceling headphones.are also discounted, although the markdown is smaller.