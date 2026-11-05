Bose Recalls 630000 Lithium Ion Battery Packs For S1 Pro Speakers In US And Canada

Bose issued a major recall of 630000 lithium-ion battery packs for S1 Pro and S1 Pro+ speakers due to fire risks. Consumers are urged to stop use and seek free replacements immediately.

Bose has issued a voluntary recall affecting 630,000 lithium-ion battery packs used in its S1 Pro and S1 Pro + portable speaker systems across the United States. This significant action follows at least seven distinct reports received by the company regarding the units melting, generating excessive smoke, and catching fire. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall details to alert consumers to the potential hazard and initiate the return process.

Scope Of Recall And Sales History

The affected battery packs were sold both as bundled accessories with the speakers and separately as standalone replacement parts. Sales of these specific units occurred between December 2017 and July 2026. When purchased individually, these battery packs retailed for prices ranging from $100 to $160. The products were distributed through major retail channels including Bose stores, Best Buy, and various other physical retail locations. Consumers also purchased these items through online platforms such as Amazon, Bose.com, BestBuy.com, and Walmart.com.

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While the primary focus of this recall is the United States market, the scope extends to Canada as well. Over 35,000 of the hazardous battery packs were sold in Canada during the specified time frame. This cross-border distribution highlights the widespread nature of the defect and the necessity for a coordinated response between regulatory bodies in both countries to ensure public safety is maintained effectively.

Identification And Immediate Safety Steps

Consumers must take immediate action to ensure their safety by verifying if their specific battery pack is part of this recall. Bose emphasizes that the S1 speaker and the battery pack each possess separate serial numbers. Users are strongly advised to locate the 17-digit serial number printed directly on their battery pack to confirm its status. The company warns that relying on the speaker serial number alone is insufficient for identification purposes.

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Until owners can obtain a free replacement, they are instructed to stop using the portable battery packs entirely. The only safe method of powering the speakers is to connect them directly to an AC power outlet. This temporary workaround ensures that the potentially unstable battery cells are not engaged during operation, thereby eliminating the risk of fire or smoke inhalation while the device is in use.

Proper Disposal And Regulatory Context

Bose has expressed concern that consumers might improperly discard the recalled items. The company explicitly requests that users do not throw the battery packs in the regular trash, as damaged lithium-ion batteries pose serious environmental and safety hazards. Instead, consumers are encouraged to recycle the batteries through designated recycling boxes commonly found at retail stores and home improvement centers. Municipal collection programs that accept hazardous waste or electronics are also acceptable disposal methods.

This recall announcement arrives amidst heightened public awareness regarding battery safety in urban environments. New York City recently experienced its deadliest fire of the year, resulting in six fatalities in Brooklyn. While the specific cause of that incident remains under investigation, Mayor Zohran Mamdani suggested during a press conference that an electric bike battery might be involved. This tragic event has underscored the dangers associated with overheating power sources in densely populated areas.

Fire Statistics And Industry Implications

The New York Fire Department reported that there have been 406 fires caused by batteries in the city so far this year. This figure represents a sharp increase from the 241 fires recorded during the same period last year. These incidents have resulted in significant harm to the public, with seventy people injured and nine people losing their lives due to battery-related fires in the city. These statistics illustrate the growing risk profile of lithium-ion technology in consumer electronics.

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The modern consumer landscape is increasingly reliant on portable energy storage, making the risks of overheating and thermal runaway more critical to address. As the technology proliferates, the potential for catastrophic failure events increases. This Bose recall serves as a critical reminder of the engineering challenges involved in managing high-density energy cells in portable audio equipment. Regulatory bodies like the CPSC continue to play a vital role in monitoring these risks and enforcing safety standards across the electronics industry.