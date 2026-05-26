Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) Originally Cost More Than AirPods Pro 3, but Not Anymore After a Sudden Price Drop

The pair offers distraction-free listening on the go.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds Originally Cost More Than AirPods Pro 3, but Not Anymore After a Sudden Price DropNoise-cancelling earbuds provide you with a distraction-free, immersive listening experience by blocking external sounds from coming in.

There’s no shortage of such options on the market, but premium sound and stronger noise-cancelling performance usually come with a higher price tag. We just spotted the 2nd generation Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds sitting at $249 on Amazon, after a nice 17% discount . All colors – Black, Deep Plum, Desert Gold, Midnight Violet, White Smoke – are discounted. We’ve seen these earbuds hit lower prices before, but discounts usually only apply to a couple of colors.

With the current offer, you’ve got quite a few options to choose from! These buds offer superior noise-cancellation for immersive listening. They use ActiveSense tech to detect sounds in your environment and then adjust the level of cancellation based on the situation in real time. This means you won’t have to adjust intensities manually as you move around throughout the day.

For example, it can boost noise cancellation when you’re in a quiet subway, then tone it down when you’re just relaxing at home – automatically and hands-free. ANC is not the only thing to like here, though. QuietComfort Ultra buds also offer an Aware mode that lets some ambient sounds in to keep you connected to your surroundings.

Then there’s Cinema, which spatializes audio while balancing background sounds and sound effects. It delivers a theatre-like, realistic experience and is perfect for streaming shows or movies. Another standout is the CustomTune technology. It analyzes your ear shape and adjusts the output accordingly for a personalized experience!

Speaking of that, the buds also come with nine combos of eartips and stability bands, so you can easily find a fit that feels the most comfortable. The tips are soft, which means you won’t notice any significant discomfort or unnecessary pressure when using the buds for extended periods. As for the battery, you’re looking at up to six hours of listening in Quiet or Aware mode.

The charging case holds up to three full charges, which makes it easy to juice them up on the go. especially now that the 2nd-generation Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds are available at a 17% discount on Amazon. They’re sitting at $249, down from $299 . We won’t exactly call this post-discount price affordable, but the offer still makes the purchase a bit easier on your wallet. Shipping is free for all shoppers, too. Be sure to grab them while the discount is still live!





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