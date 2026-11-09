Bose Partners with Jeweler to Create 18-Karat Gold Earbuds for Giveaway

Bose has collaborated with a jeweler to transform its wireless earbuds into a luxury one-of-a-kind piece featuring 18-karat gold panels, diamond-set stars, and enameled motifs. The custom design includes a miniature gold carrying case with a detachable chain and weighs over 172 grams. The item serves as a prize for customers who purchase Bose earbuds online, continuing the audio brand tradition of pairing technology with high-end jewelry.

Crystal-clear sound wasn’t enough for Bose.of today,” the jeweler’s founder and designer Cece Fein-Hughes told WWD. She described her design “a unique marriage ofNike's Luxe New Air Max 95 Big Bubble Collaboration Is a Love Letter to Italy Drawing on music as a form of escapism, folklore and the idea of “staying wild,” she imagined gold panels dressing the earbuds.

Each is engraved with the words “Stay Wild” and diamond-set stars, further adorned with enameled horseshoe and heart with wings motifs. Fein-Hughes also imagined a miniature bag in 18-karat gold to carry the earbuds, with a detachable chain. Weighing more than 172 grams, the design features gold chainmail with a diamond-set frame, a detachable bow with its own diamond that can be worn as a necklace charm and a medallion depicting a flying horse on a night sky..

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The one-off custom piece is the prize in a draw that kicks off on Monday, with customers purchasing the earbuds on the high-end audio manufacturer’s e-commerce site automatically entered to win. This isn’t the first time Bose has called on jewelers to give its wares a precious twist.

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