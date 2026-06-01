The upcoming prequel Bosch: Start of Watch has received high praise from author Michael Connelly. The show, which is currently filming, follows Bosch as a rookie police officer in the early 1990s and explores a city grappling with racial tensions, gang violence, and divisions within the LAPD.

The upcoming prequel Bosch: Start of Watch gets high praise from author Michael Connelly . Even though Bosch: Legacy came to an end last year, it will still be a busy time for fans of the character.

Three actors will play Bosch across two different shows, as Titus Welliver is set to reprise his role in Prime Video's spinoff Ballard, while a young performer will go back to the 1990s to explore Bosch's early years on MGM+. In an interview with Books on the Beach, Connelly was asked about Bosch: Start of Watch. The author gave an overview of the Amazon MGM Studios-produced series, which is currently filming.

He also clarifies how involved he is with the writing of the prequel, reaffirming that Bosch: Start of Watch is an original premise that does not pull directly from any of the novels he's written. Connelly, who is an executive producer on the MGM+ Original, praises Shameless and Gotham star Cameron Monaghan for stepping into the title role, pointing out that the young performer shares a resemblance with a young Titus Welliver.

Connelly states that the show is filming well and he watched the first episode, which he loved. The prequel is set in the early 1990s and unfolds in Los Angeles. It centers on a 26-year-old Harry Bosch during his first year as a rookie police officer. The timeframe lines up with the Los Angeles Police Department's attack and shocking brutality on Rodney King on a morning in March 1991.

The incident set off a firestorm that had long-lasting reverberations. The prequel will attempt to examine a city grappling with racial tensions, gang violence, and divisions within the LAPD. On a more immediate level for the lead character, Harry gets pulled into a major heist investigation, testing his commitment to the job he's just begun and ultimately shaping his future as a detective. There is no confirmed release date for Bosch: Start of Watch on MGM+.

However, major castings have been announced. Power star Omari Hardwick will play Eli Bridges, Bosch's training officer, while Ariana Guerra (Netflix's Nemesis) plays Rosa, a rookie officer and potential love interest. Mayans MC alum JD Pardo plays Cory, a professional thief and Harry's adopted brother. Azita Ghanizada, Kathleen Wilhoite, William Fichtner, Seamus Dever, Raphael Sbarge, Marco Rodriguez, Rafi Gavron, and Ryan McPartlin also star in the prequel, which received the thumbs up from Welliver.

The veteran actor mentioned in a recent interview with ScreenRant that he's been in contact with Monaghan and looks forward to Bosch: Start of Watch





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Bosch: Start Of Watch Michael Connelly Titus Welliver Cameron Monaghan MGM+ Los Angeles Police Department

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