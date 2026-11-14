Amazon Confirms Bosch: Start of Watch Cast and 1991 Setting as Rampart Movie Leaves Streaming

Amazon Prime Video produces Bosch: Start of Watch, a new prequel series starring Cameron Monaghan. The show explores young Harry Bosch navigating police corruption in 1991 Los Angeles.

Amazon Prime Video has officially confirmed that production has begun on Bosch: Start of Watch, a new prequel series focusing on the early career of Detective Harry Bosch. Cameron Monaghan has been cast to portray the titular character during his tenure as a young LAPD officer in the early 1990s. This project represents the latest expansion of the universe established by Michael Connelly's novels. The series builds upon the success of previous iterations like Bosch and Bosch: Legacy.

The narrative is firmly rooted in 1991 Los Angeles, a period defined by significant controversy and turmoil within the police department. The series will explore how a young Harry Bosch navigates the complex landscape of police corruption prevalent during those years. This specific timeline offers a stark contrast to the earlier events of the original Bosch series. It provides viewers with a deeper understanding of the detective's foundational principles and moral code.

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Cameron Monaghan steps into the lead role, bringing a younger version of Michael Connelly's character to life. This casting decision follows the conclusion of Bosch: Legacy, which served as a spiritual sequel to the original seven-season run. The new prequel aims to capture the specific challenges and moral dilemmas faced by Harry Bosch before he became the veteran investigator known to fans. The show intends to delve into the gritty realities of police work during a decade of intense scrutiny.

The upcoming series is positioned as a companion piece to the 2011 film Rampart. That movie featured Woody Harrelson as a corrupt LAPD officer entangled in a scandal during the late 1990s. Rampart currently holds a Certified Fresh 74% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The site consensus notes that Harrelson's performance is magnetic despite the nihilistic nature of the protagonist's creation. The film is a key cultural touchstone for the era the prequel seeks to emulate.

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However, opportunities to view the companion film are rapidly diminishing for US audiences. Rampart is currently streaming on Tubi, Plex, Pluto TV, and The Roku Channel. It is slated to be removed from all of these platforms at the end of November. This removal coincides with the launch of the new Bosch prequel, creating a fleeting window for fans to connect the historical dots. The timing suggests a strategic push to revive interest in this specific corner of LAPD history.

James Ellroy, the legendary crime novelist, co-wrote the screenplay for Rampart. Ellroy is known for his Los Angeles noir works and has written screenplays for other Los Angeles-set crime movies. His involvement in the broader cultural conversation around LAPD corruption adds authenticity to the backdrop. Bosch: Start of Watch will presumably address similar scandals in later seasons. This approach allows the network to maintain audience engagement across multiple decades.

Amazon Prime Video continues to find innovative ways to sustain the popular detective thriller franchise. The production of Bosch: Start of Watch indicates a long-term strategy to explore different eras of Harry Bosch's life. This approach allows the network to maintain audience engagement while expanding the narrative scope. The prequel will reportedly star Steve Buscemi in a supporting role as well.

The show is set in 1999 Los Angeles for the companion film's timeline, but the new series specifically targets 1991. Veteran police officer Dave Brown in Rampart represents the last of the renegade cops. In contrast, Bosch: Start of Watch focuses on the origins of a by-the-book detective. This juxtaposition highlights the evolving nature of law enforcement in Los Angeles. The series aims to bridge the gap between idealism and institutional decay.

Amazon's decision to greenlight this project signals confidence in the enduring appeal of the character. The move capitalizes on the success of the original series and its immediate successor. By focusing on the formative years of Harry Bosch, the studio can explore new narrative ground. This strategy ensures the franchise remains relevant in a crowded streaming landscape. Fans can expect a gritty and authentic portrayal of the era.

The expiration of Rampart from major streaming services adds urgency to the viewing experience. Viewers who wish to understand the context of Bosch: Start of Watch should act quickly. The film is currently accessible on Tubi, Plex, Pluto TV, and The Roku Channel in the United States. After November, access may become more restricted or require rental. This timing creates a natural synergy between the old and new content.

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The production values are expected to be high, given the involvement of creative talent associated with the franchise. James Ellroy's influence ensures a literary depth to the storytelling. The show will likely mirror the atmospheric tension of the best noir cinema. Viewers can anticipate complex characters and moral ambiguity. The series promises to be a serious drama rather than a simple procedural.

Amazon Prime Video has demonstrated a commitment to the Bosch universe. This new entry proves that there is still much to explore in the detective's life. The casting of Cameron Monaghan suggests a focus on character development. The show will likely delve into the psychological toll of police work. It will also examine the systemic issues within the LAPD. This dual focus provides a rich foundation for a compelling series.

The departure of Rampart from streaming platforms marks the end of an era for that specific film. Its availability has introduced a new generation to the story of Dave Brown. The prequel offers a chance to see the hero of the original Bosch series in a different light. The contrast between the two narratives provides a comprehensive view of the time period. Fans will appreciate the attention to historical detail.

The series is expected to premiere in the coming years. Production is currently underway, with the cast and crew working on the early episodes. The focus is on delivering a high-quality product that honors the source material. Michael Connelly's involvement ensures the story remains true to his vision. The result should be a satisfying addition to the franchise. It will appeal to both long-time fans and new viewers.

The strategic timing of the release and the concurrent removal of Rampart is noteworthy. It suggests a coordinated marketing effort to maximize engagement. Amazon wants to capitalize on the nostalgia associated with the original series. They also aim to attract viewers interested in historical crime dramas. The combination of these elements creates a strong launch opportunity. The prequel is poised to make a significant impact on the streaming landscape.