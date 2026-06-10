Bosch Franchise Expands to Multiple Series on Prime Video

The Bosch detective franchise on Prime Video continues to grow in 2026 with simultaneous releases of Ballard season 2 and the prequel Start of Watch, potentially allowing three shows to run concurrently. The original series starred Titus Welliver; the spinoffs feature Maggie Q and Cameron Monaghan.

Prime Video 's Bosch franchise has expanded significantly by 2026, with multiple series running concurrently. The original Bosch series, starring Titus Welliver as LAPD detective Harry Bosch , ran for seven seasons and 68 episodes from 2015 to 2021.

It was followed by the sequel series Bosch: Legacy, which aired until 2025. The franchise now includes Ballard, a spinoff starring Maggie Q as a cold-case detective, renewed for a second season, and the prequel Bosch: Start of Watch, featuring Cameron Monaghan as a young Bosch. This growth is notable because Bosch centers on a single character rather than an ensemble department, unlike franchises such as Law & Order or CSI.

The franchise could potentially expand further, even to three simultaneous shows. Detective dramas remain a major draw on streaming, ranging from light‑hearted series like High Potential and Psych to darker thrillers like Mindhunter and Mr. Mercedes. Bosch blends serialized storytelling with the familiar police procedural format, appealing to a broad audience. Its success has made it one of Prime Video's biggest hits, despite not having the same star power as some of the platform's spy thrillers.

The franchise's continued expansion underscores the enduring popularity of character‑driven detective stories





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Bosch Prime Video Detective Series Spinoff Prequel Maggie Q Cameron Monaghan Titus Welliver

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