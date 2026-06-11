Bosch and The Lincoln Lawyer: A Tale of Two Series and a Shared Creative Roots

The article discusses the popularity of Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer and Prime Video’s Bosch franchise, which are both adapted from the bestselling novels of Michael Connelly. It highlights the shared creative roots of the two series and the hopes of fans for a crossover between them.

When it comes to crime and legal shows that dominate in the age of streaming, few have reached the popularity of Netflix ’s The Lincoln Lawyer and Prime Video ’s Bosch franchise.

Both series have become flagship titles for their respective platforms, despite their different tones. The Lincoln Lawyer follows defense attorney Mickey Haller navigating Los Angeles from the back seat of his Lincoln, while Bosch follows LAPD Detective Harry Bosch as he tenaciously seeks justice. Both series are adapted from the bestselling novels of Michael Connelly. In Connelly’s books, Mickey Haller and Harry Bosch are half-brothers whose professional and personal lives frequently overlap.

Despite the connection, a crossover between the two series is not going to happen due to the rights division between Netflix and Amazon Prime Video





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Crime Shows Legal Shows Netflix Prime Video The Lincoln Lawyer Bosch Franchise Michael Connelly Mickey Haller Harry Bosch Half-Brothers Rights Division Corporate Hurdles Storytelling Problems

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Michael Connelly, the author of the Harry Bosch novels, has addressed the possibility of a live-action crossover between Bosch and The Lincoln Lawyer. According to Connelly, getting Netflix and Amazon to work together is a more difficult task than solving world peace. The two characters, Harry Bosch and Mickey Haller, have interacted several times in Connelly's novels, but due to their different streaming services, a crossover is unlikely to happen. Connelly has revealed that a crossover between Welliver's Bosch and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo's Haller has happened, just off-screen. The author is known for bringing back his biggest characters in multiple novels, and Bosch leads or co-leads 26 of Connelly's novels, serving as the author's most popular and longest-running character. Haller is second on the list, with eight books. The window for the highly-requested crossover to happen is closing soon, as Netflix has announced that The Lincoln Lawyer season 5 will be the legal series' final entry.

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