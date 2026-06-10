Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Inverts the Classic Sasuke Rescue Mission with High Stakes for Sarada

The latest Boruto arc reframes the iconic Sasuke Retrieval storyline as Boruto must rescue Sarada from Code, flipping the original dynamic. Sarada's deteriorating eyesight and Code's immediate threat create a urgent, deadly scenario that forces Boruto to act as the rogue savior.

The Naruto franchise has evolved dramatically since the summer of 2003, when the Chunin Exams ended in catastrophe with attacks orchestrated by Orochimaru and allied Hidden Sand and Sound villages.

During the ensuing turmoil, Naruto Uzumaki first revealed glimpses of his extraordinary potential, while Sasuke Uchiha became frustrated by his stagnant progress compared to his peers. Driven by his desire to defeat his brother Itachi, Sasuke made the drastic decision to defect from Konoha, launching the Sasuke Retrieval Arc. Now, more than two decades later, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex presents a compelling inversion of that classic storyline.

Instead of pursuing a rogue ninja seeking power, Boruto Uzumaki finds himself on the run after his village turns against him, believing he is an Otsutsuki who murdered his father. The narrative has advanced with a timeskip where Boruto trained under Sasuke, and now the villain Code has resurged, seemingly targeting Sasuke's daughter Sarada. This sets the stage for a rescue mission that flips the original dynamic.

In chapter #34, Koji Kashin warns Boruto about an impending confrontation with Code at the location where Bug is imprisoned. Boruto intends to deliver the Thorn Soul Bulb to Bug and thwart Mamushi's return. Koji outlines three possible outcomes to their meeting. During a brief clash, Boruto questions Code's method of killing him, given Code's apparent fear, and Code cryptically disappears into his Claw Marks, promising that Boruto will soon see his approach.

Code's ability to reappear anywhere and his clear intent to target Sarada, rather than ally with Boruto against Jura, heightens the threat. Sarada's condition makes her especially vulnerable; she is recovering under Sakura's care and her eyesight is deteriorating from overuse of the Mangekyo Sharingan. With Sarada effectively a sitting duck, Boruto-currently a rogue ninja and Konoha's most wanted-may be the only one with the foresight and capability to intervene.

The potential outcome could far surpass the danger faced by Sasuke in the original arc, and may finally allow Boruto and Sarada to confront the depth of their bond. Sarada remains dangerously committed to using her Mangekyo Sharingan despite the risk of total blindness, a stubbornness Sakura recognizes and supports, seeing her own younger self.

However, with Code able to travel instantly via Claw Marks and only Sumire, ChoCho, and possibly Sakura to guard her, Sarada's situation appears perilous. The arc threatens to repeat history with a tragic twist, placing the next generation's Uchiha in a fate that seems sealed without Boruto's intervention





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Boruto Sarada Sasuke Retrieval Arc Code Mangekyo Sharingan Konoha

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