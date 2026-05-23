Boruto's Best New Chapter Proves That It Needs More Naruto

A chapter from Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is praised for its character development involving Sakura and Sarada, but it also reveals the manga's lack of focus on Naruto's cast and characters, which some critics argue has been a detriment to the sequel.

Warning: Contains spoilers for Boruto : Two Blue Vortex chapter #34.



Boruto : Two Blue Vortex has seen some improvement in its action and character writing, but its issues with art, pacing, and overall writing are still just as bad, if not worse, making it increasingly hard to get invested in Two Blue Vortex, even as it nears half the length of the original series.





The most recent chapter, for example, chapter #34, was a surprisingly good chapter to close out one of the manga’s most disappointing story arcs. It shed some light on Boruto’s biggest flaw and made it clear what it needs to do to improve its story, going forward





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter #34 Naruto Sakura Sarasada Naruto Characters Boruto's Story Arc Naruto's Cast Boruto's Lack Of Interest In Naruto's Cast Boruto's Improvement In Action And Character W Boruto's Overall Writing

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

2026 Canadian Game Awards Winners ListA comprehensive list of winners from the 6th annual Canadian Game Awards, including Best Art Direction, Best Game Design, Best Score/Soundtrack, Best Narrative, Best Performance, Best Audio Design, Best Console Game, Best VR/AR Game, Best in Accessibility, Esports Player, Esports Coach, Content Creator/Show, Game of the Year, and Studio of the Year.

Read more »

11 Best New Marshalls Summer Home Finds This Week — Best Life11 Best New Marshalls Summer Home Finds This Week

Read more »

11 Best New Walmart Outdoor Living Finds This Week — Best Life11 Best New Walmart Outdoor Living Finds This Week

Read more »

11 Best New Home Depot Outdoor Finds Selling Fast — Best Life11 Best New Home Depot Outdoor Finds Selling Fast

Read more »