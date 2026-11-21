Chapter 39 reveals how Sarada Uchiha and Boruto Uzumaki's unique bond and complementary gravity-based attacks make them more effective than the legendary Naruto and Sasuke partnership.

The latest installment of the manga series has delivered a significant development regarding the next generation of heroes. Chapter 39 explicitly confirms that the partnership between Boruto Uzumaki and Sarada Uchiha is now more compatible than the legendary duo of Naruto and Sasuke. This statement marks a pivotal moment in the narrative, suggesting that the new pair has achieved a level of synchronization that previous generations could not.

The Legacy of Naruto and Sasuke

For decades, Naruto Uzumaki and Sasuke Uchiha were considered the pinnacle of teamwork in the shinobi world. Despite being equally powerful and having shared a long history as teammates, their compatibility was historically fraught with difficulties. Their ambitions often diverged, and their fighting styles rarely complemented one another effectively. Throughout hundreds of episodes, there were only a few instances where they fought together as a true cohesive unit.

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Rather than working in perfect harmony, their dynamic was predominantly defined by rivalry. They were brothers from distant bloodlines who constantly competed for dominance. It was not until much later in their timeline that fans witnessed their incredible teamwork, such as during their battle against Isshiki. By that stage, they finally shared the same goals, which allowed their dynamic to shift from adversarial to synergistic. However, with the departure of these two iconic figures, a void remained in the story.

Sarada and Boruto's Synchronized Strategy

The new duo, Boruto and Sarada, began with an unclear dynamic. However, recent events have reshaped their relationship into an epic partnership. Chapter 39 highlights their perfect coordination during a critical confrontation with the antagonist Code. The sequence begins with Sarada being kidnapped by Code, setting the stage for Boruto's rescue mission.

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When Boruto arrives, he initially overpowers Code and prepares to extract Sarada immediately. Sarada, however, insists that they have the perfect opportunity to defeat their captor. Boruto agrees to stay and fight, leading the pair to devise a complex plan to subdue the powerful enemy. They trick Code into believing that Boruto has folded under the pressure of the situation.

Complementary Gravity-Based Attacks

The execution of their plan showcases the technical depth of their partnership. Sarada utilizes her Mangekyo Sharingan ability, Ohirume, to apply intense gravitational pressure, effectively immobilizing Code. Simultaneously, Boruto plants both feet on the ground and delivers a devastating Rasengan Uzuhiko. This combination completely defeats Code, proving that their attacks are mechanically complementary.

Upon closer examination, both Ohirume and Uzuhiki involve elements related to gravity. The way they combine these specific abilities against a high-level threat like Code demonstrates why this duo is so effective. Even powerful enemies would struggle to stand against this specific combination of forces. The sequence not only highlights their technical skill but also the absolute trust they place in each other's abilities.

Emotional Bonds and Future Prospects

While their combat synergy is impressive, the primary factor making Sarada and Boruto more compatible than Naruto and Sasuke is their emotional connection. Sarada has openly admitted her feelings for Boruto, which fundamentally changes the nature of their teamwork. This emotional bond empowers their actions and creates a level of selflessness that was absent in the previous generation.

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Sarada demonstrated this commitment by deliberately allowing herself to be kidnapped by Code. She did this so that Boruto could execute his rescue and battle plan. This willingness to sacrifice her own safety for his success shows a depth of trust that Naruto and Sasuke lacked. Their previous collaborations were based on mutual understanding of goals rather than genuine care for each other's well-being.

As the prominent Uchiha and Uzumaki of the sequel, Boruto and Sarada were always destined to be highlighted as the new main duo. The series has now confirmed this through their trust, love, and complementary abilities. Their partnership suggests they may eventually surpass the iconic achievements of Naruto and Sasuke, setting a new standard for teamwork in the shinobi world.