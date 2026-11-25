Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index falls 0.13% to 10,951.16 points. Investors monitor Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Senate testimony and US PCE data for market direction.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index opened Tuesday at 10,951.16 points, reflecting a modest 0.13% decline from the previous close of 10,965.93. This slight dip extends the index's downward momentum from Monday, when it suffered a sharper 1.25% loss. The Turkish benchmark remains tethered to global market sentiment rather than domestic developments, as local investors look abroad for direction.

Global AI Risks Drive Market Sentiment

The primary driver of this selling pressure is not internal to Turkey but stems from global doubts regarding the sustainability of artificial intelligence investments. Major technology companies have committed massive capital expenditure programs, and investors are now questioning whether these outlays can be justified by near-term revenue growth. When this skepticism gains traction, it triggers immediate sell-offs in technology stocks worldwide, narrowing global risk appetite and slowing inflows into emerging markets like Turkey.

Also read Korean War veteran in Texas asks for 100 cards ahead of 100th birthday

This global repricing of AI-related risk directly impacts the BIST 100, with the index opening lower as the negative sentiment spills over from international exchanges. The weakness is systemic, affecting risk assets broadly rather than signaling a deterioration in Turkish corporate fundamentals. The financial leasing and factoring sector experienced the sharpest single-sector drop of 3.08%, indicating that rate-sensitive financials are bearing the brunt of this global uncertainty.

Key Catalysts: US Data and Nvidia Testimony

Two major events are currently anchoring investor attention and determining the short-term trajectory of Turkish equities. First, the United States is scheduled to release critical growth and Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) data today. The PCE is the inflation measure the Federal Reserve watches most closely when setting interest rates, making these figures a pivotal barometer for future monetary policy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A reading that comes in hotter than expected could push back rate-cut expectations, strengthen the dollar, and typically pressure emerging-market equities. Conversely, a softer reading would likely provide relief to markets. Because Turkey's own domestic data calendar is quiet, the BIST 100 has little insulation from these external shocks and will trade primarily as a function of how these US prints are interpreted by global capital allocators.

Second, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is expected to testify before the US Senate on December 3. This testimony follows reports that Huang was the target of foreign intelligence activity and an ongoing investigation. The event transforms a corporate narrative into a national-security issue, introducing two-fold risks: potential disclosures regarding tighter scrutiny of AI chip supply chains and the continued uncertainty that keeps volatility elevated leading up to the hearing.

Technical Levels and Sector Performance Analysis

Technical analysts have identified specific support and resistance levels that will guide trading strategies in the coming sessions. The index faces support at 10,800 and 10,700 points, with the current price action sitting closer to the lower support band of 10,800. If global sentiment does not improve, there is a near-term risk of further testing the 10,800 level, with a break below that threshold opening the door to a decline toward 10,700.

On the upside, resistance is located at 11,100 and 11,200 points. A recovery above 11,100 would signal that the current selling pressure has exhausted itself and that buyers are ready to step in. However, the trading environment remains cautious, with the index opening down 14.76 points, extending yesterday's 1.25% loss. The banking sector index slipped 0.13%, while the holding index fell 0.25%, showing broad-based caution across key market segments.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Outlook for Borsa Istanbul Equities

Looking ahead, the BIST 100 will likely trade as a function of three variables: the outcomes of US data releases, the tone of global technology shares, and any developments surrounding the Nvidia investigation. The absence of fresh domestic catalysts means Turkish equities have limited ability to decouple from external swings. If the narrative of AI doubt intensifies, emerging markets broadly, including Turkey, should expect continued outflows from risk assets.

While trade gained 0.47% among sector indices, the broader market remains sensitive to geopolitical and monetary policy shifts. The interplay between the Federal Reserve's inflation data and the geopolitical risks associated with Nvidia's leadership will define the market's direction. Investors are advised to monitor the US PCE data release and the preparations for Huang's Senate testimony as critical inflection points for portfolio allocation decisions.