Borrego Springs Wins CIF San Diego Section Division 5-AA Championship

Borrego Springs High School baseball team wins the CIF San Diego Section Division 5-AA championship, marking the first CIF championship in school history. Coach Andrew Macuga is retiring after more than a decade of coaching the team. Senior pitcher Chris Alcaraz had a standout performance with 11 strikeouts, two triples, and two runs driven in.

Borrego Springs’ Christopher Alcaraz #2 celebrates after defeating Calvin Christian during the CIF San Diego Section Division 5-AA final at Tony Gwynn Stadium on Thursday, May 28, 2026 in San Diego, California.

A fixture on the desert baseball scene for more than a decade, Borrego Springs High School baseball coach Andrew Macuga is calling it quits. Thursday afternoon at San Diego State’s Tony Gwynn Stadium, his Rams sent Macuga out in style, beating Calvin Christian 7-1 to claim the CIF San Diego Section Division 5-AA championship. The win marks the first CIF championship in any sport in school history.

It also marks the end of Borrego Springs’ season: unlike other division champions, the 5-AA winner does not advance to Southern California Regionals “This is special, so special,” said Rams pitcher Chris Alcaraz, who struck out 11, had a pair of triples and drove in two runs.

“I’ve been on the varsity all four years. We came close last season . So to get it done my senior season, get it done for my teammates, get it done for Coach Macuga, is amazing. Alcaraz, who plans to attend Palomar College next season and work as a middle infielder, finishes the season 7-3 with 74 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings.

He ends his senior season with 48 RBIs and a .598 batting average “He’s amazing,” said Macuga.

“He’s a four-time Manzanita League Player of the Year and a two-time Pitcher of the Year. “Plus, he’s a very impressive young man, our leader. For me, it’s great to go out a winner. And the team is in good shape.

They have a ton of good players coming back. And two kids who were all-league as sophomores a year ago didn’t play this season because of injuries. They’ll be back. ” Andres Macuga, the coach’s son, delivered the knockout blow for the Rams, a two-RBI single in a four-run fifth inning.

“I love this team. Playing with these guys was such a geat experience. It means so much to get it done for my teammates, my loved ones and especially my father. ”Micah Briones scored the only run for Calvin Christian, scoring on Tyler Hoff’s first-inning double.

Hoff struck out 11 batters, giving him 76 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings. Borrego Springs finishes 18-4, a school record for wins in a season. The baseball team lost in the title game last season as well as 1980, 1982, 1988 and 1992.





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