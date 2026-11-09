Bear Handlon's Debt of Gratitude Campaign Targets $35 Million in Medical Debt Relief for Veterans

Born Primitive and Black Rifle Coffee Company partner with Operation Debt of Gratitude to eliminate $35 million in medical debt for veterans and first responders through November 11.

Former Navy SEAL Bear Handlon has joined forces with veteran-founded brands Born Primitive and Black Rifle Coffee Company to launch a massive debt elimination campaign. This initiative aims to erase up to $35 million in medical debt for U.S. veterans and first responders. The effort marks a significant expansion of relief programs previously focused solely on military personnel.

The campaign runs through Veterans Day on November 11. During this period, both companies will donate 100% of their online sales profits to the partner organization ForgiveCo. ForgiveCo identifies and verifies qualifying medical debt, purchases it from creditors, and permanently abolishes it. This process ensures that consumer contributions directly reduce the financial burden on eligible recipients.

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Operation Debt of Gratitude, the campaign led by Handlon, has already demonstrated substantial impact since its inception in 2024. To date, the initiative has erased more than $50 million in medical debt for over 25,000 veterans. The current goal to add another $35 million in relief leverages the combined purchasing power and customer base of the two participating brands.

Handlon explained that the decision to include first responders this year aligns with the upcoming 250th anniversary of the United States. He stated that the goal is to acknowledge those keeping citizens safe at home alongside those who have served overseas. This inclusive approach expands the definition of service beneficiaries to honor a broader spectrum of national contributors.

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The necessity for such relief is underscored by recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Research indicates that 11.5% of veterans aged 25 to 64 expressed significant worry about their ability to pay medical bills if they became sick or injured. This statistic highlights the critical nature of initiatives that target high-cost medical liabilities for this demographic.

The human impact of this financial assistance is vividly illustrated by the experience of Mara C. from Denver. A U.S. Army veteran and Gold Star spouse, Mara C. faced severe financial strain after losing her husband in Iraq and surviving a car accident. She was left with $341,702 in medical debt before the program intervened.

Mara C. described the emotional weight of having her debt erased as transcending simple financial relief. She noted that it felt as though someone acknowledged her exhaustion and offered support. Her story serves as a powerful testament to the immediate and profound benefits provided by the Operation Debt of Gratitude campaign.

Selection for debt relief is conducted through a random process from those whose debt qualifies. There is no application required for participation. Eligible veterans and first responders will learn of their inclusion via an official letter from the organization. This method ensures fairness and removes barriers to entry for those in need.

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Consumers can support the cause by shopping online at Born Primitive or Black Rifle Coffee Company websites. Only digital purchases contribute to the debt relief fund, as in-store transactions do not qualify. Shoppers must make their purchases through the specific online portals to ensure their spending directly funds the campaign.

Direct donations are also an effective way to contribute to the mission. Every dollar donated by supporters helps pay off $50 in qualifying medical debt. This multiplier effect amplifies the impact of individual contributions. The campaign continues to grow, driven by the dedication of Handlon and his partners to alleviate financial stress for those who serve.