The all-ages, alcohol-free space is committed to keeping ticket prices low and making sure the young bands are paid.

The rock punk outfit Squatchy played to a crowd of teens from all over L.A. during the opening of Backyard Party's permanent venue in Pasadena.

Backyard Party has a forever home. Josie Huang reports. Inside a cavernous warehouse in northwest Pasadena, teenagers skanked to the punk band Squatchy, hair flying and arms flailing beneath a wash of purple light. It was opening night for Backyard Party’s new permanent home, a milestone for the music nonprofit that’s spent the past year bouncing from venue to venue, staging shows for young bands.

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The project formed after the Eaton Fire destroyed many of the backyards, garages and schools where young musicians might otherwise have performed. What: All-ages, alcohol-free live music shows featuring young bands, plus creative workshops and other events. Since then, Backyard Party has held dozens of pop-ups at shops, homes and other borrowed spaces. The new Backyard Party venue sits in a business park off of the 210 Freeway, near Pasadena's border with Altadena.

In a full-circle turn, it's landed in the same business park off of the 210 where its first show took place in September 2025, just a few doors away from a space half the size of the new location.

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"It'll be really nice to have a spot that everyone knows to go to, and they're like, 'Oh, that's the spot," said 16-year-old Layne Brisbois who came from Glendale. During last Saturday’s opening night, teen volunteers who help run the show and oversee the merch table also took on the task of decorating the new space, plastering the walls with drawings from floor to ceiling.

Backyard Park was on the verge of moving to a space in Cypress Park, the reasoning being that a more central location would be easier for bands and fans traveling from all over Southern California to play Backyard Party. In the span of a night, volunteers, bands and fans had covered the walls of the new venue with art and sayings.

"We had no idea that there were literally hundreds of teenage bands,” said co-founder Sandra Denver, whose own teenage daughter plays in a band. "It's way bigger than we thought it was going to be. ”But then the Cypress Park deal fell through just days before that venue was supposed to officially open. With little time to spare, fellow co-founder Matt Chait reached out to the Pasadena business park landlord, who happened to have a 2,600-square-foot location available.

"When the tickets rolled in, I saw the pre-sales, and I was seeing like Chino and Fresno," Chait said. "I'm like, ‘Holy cow! ’ These people are driving out here for a $12 show. That's kind of amazing.

"Keeping tickets affordable — generally $10 to $15 — is a priority for Backyard Party, as is paying every band that performs. To help cover expenses, the nonprofit relies on donations, sponsorships and partnerships. Backyard Party joins a small club of alcohol-free spaces catering to teens, like The Smell in downtown and The Haven in Pomona.

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In the last year, friendships forged at Backyard Party shows have taken on a life of their own, bringing young musicians together who’ve gone on to form bands. A group of teenage friends relax in the parking lot outside Backyard Party in between acts. And it’s given teens like 17-year-old Maui Ruiz, who came from Whittier, a place to express themselves and be taken seriously.

"Adults see us as if we know nothing at all," he said. "But if you really take some time and sit down with, like, a 17-year-old, 16-year-old, they know a lot more than you think. It is important for us to have place to just sing about it.

" Sitting in the parking lot with musician friends between acts, Ruiz imagined returning to Backyard Party years from now and remembering what happened here. "Every time people pass it’s, like, ‘Oh my God, that's history,’” he said. "This is about to become history, and we need a place like that. "Pearl McClenaghan, 14, came with her 4-year-old sister Opal to see Squatchy, their favorite band, pound out its brand of rock and punk.

Their mother drove them more than an hour from El Segundo and waited in the parking lot while the sisters watched the show.eliminating a critical $1.7 million from our budget every year going forward. But they couldn’t silence us, and we’re not going anywhere. LAist is now 100% community funded and that means we’re taking our future into our own hands and turning to you to keep local reporting strong.

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