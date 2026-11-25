Former UK PM Boris Johnson challenges Donald Trump to leverage his remaining two years in office to conclude the conflict in Ukraine, citing US intelligence support as vital for Kyiv's defense.

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson issued a direct appeal to United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday night, urging him to utilize his remaining time in office to broker a resolution to the war in Ukraine. Speaking at an event in London, Johnson argued that the US President has a unique opportunity to significantly rehabilitate his standing in Europe and globally by facilitating peace. The former PM acknowledged that his previous efforts to convey this strategic message to the White House have so far failed to produce any tangible results or policy shifts.

Trump's Temperamental Shift on Ukraine

Johnson provided a psychological profile of the current US administration's approach to the conflict, attributing President Trump's recent conciliatory tone toward Russian President Vladimir Putin to personal grievances rather than strategic alignment. He suggested that Trump's current stance is influenced by his resentment over how political opponents pursued him during the 2016 election cycle regarding allegations of Russian interference. Johnson dismissed the idea that there is any compromising material, such as blackmail or "kompromat," that Putin might be using to manipulate the American leader. Instead, he characterized the US President's view as being tainted by his frustration with what he perceives as a fabricated political hoax surrounding the Russia investigation.

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Indispensable US Support for Kyiv

Despite the criticism of Trump's diplomatic overtures to Moscow, Johnson emphasized that American involvement remains absolutely critical for Ukraine's ability to continue its defense against the Russian invasion. He pointed to recent successful Ukrainian military operations, including strikes on a Russian warship in the Mediterranean and attacks on the Kerch Bridge linking Crimea to mainland Russia, as evidence of this vital support. Johnson noted that these spectacular successes were made possible by crucial US intelligence contributions, asserting that Western help is indispensable for preventing Kyiv from accepting defeat. He warned that without this American backing, the balance of power on the battlefield would likely shift dramatically in favor of the Kremlin.

Comparing Zelensky to Churchill

In a powerful historical analogy, Johnson compared Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Britain's World War II leader Winston Churchill for his unwavering commitment to defending his nation against overwhelming odds. Johnson recalled the dire intelligence reports he received while in Downing Street in February 2022, which predicted that Russian forces would occupy all of Ukraine within just five days. At that time, British planners only had capacity to organize aerial drops to support a potential resistance movement rather than a conventional defense. He expressed admiration that Ukraine has defied every grim prediction made by intelligence agencies and political leaders at the onset of the full-scale invasion five years ago.

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Critique of European Half-Heartedness

Johnson directed sharp criticism at European leaders for their perceived reluctance and inconsistency in supporting Ukraine, stating that their hesitation is effectively costing tens of thousands of lives. He described the European response as characterized by half-heartedness, vagueness, and a lack of decisive resolution, which he believes has emboldened the Russian military machine. To address this shortfall in support, Johnson proposed a concrete financial measure: the confiscation of frozen Russian sovereign assets should be redirected to fund Ukraine's reconstruction and defense efforts. He argued that European nations must move beyond vague promises and provide the robust, sustained backing required to secure a long-term victory for Kyiv.

Urgency of the Two-Year Window

The former Prime Minister highlighted the narrow timeline available to make a decisive impact on the conflict, noting that the current US President has only two years remaining in his term. Johnson stressed that this limited window offers a final chance to bring the war to a conclusion before the next electoral cycle begins. He reiterated that securing a peace deal is not only a humanitarian necessity but also a strategic imperative for restoring trust in Western alliances. Despite the difficulty of the task, Johnson maintained that the potential for diplomatic success exists if the American leadership chooses to prioritize a negotiated settlement over appeasement.