Boris Johnson appeals to Donald Trump to resolve the Ukraine conflict to boost his global reputation, citing US intelligence support and criticizing European hesitation.

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson issued a direct appeal to US President Donald Trump on Tuesday evening, urging immediate action to conclude the ongoing war in Ukraine. Speaking from London, Johnson suggested that the American president possesses a unique opportunity to significantly enhance his historical standing across Europe and the global stage by securing a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

Johnson Appeals To Trump For Diplomatic Solution

Johnson stated that the US President could completely restore his reputation in Europe and around the world by getting this issue resolved. The former prime minister emphasized that Trump has two years remaining in his term to bring this war to an end, arguing that the window for decisive diplomatic intervention is still open. Despite repeated attempts to communicate this message to the White House, Johnson admitted that his personal efforts have so far fallen on deaf ears.

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During a landmark speech delivered Tuesday evening, Johnson sought to explain the underlying psychological drivers behind the current US administration's appeasing stance toward Russian President Vladimir Putin. He rejected the notion that the Russian leader possesses compromising material, such as kompromat, to blackmail Trump. Instead, he attributed the relationship dynamics to Trump's temperament and his frustration with how Democratic rivals pursued him during the 2016 election on what he regarded as a Russia hoax.

The former prime minister described this political contamination as a shame, noting that it has negatively influenced the president's view on the subject of Ukraine. Johnson labelled Trump cosying up to Putin as nauseating in a separate interview with Times Radio on Tuesday night. However, he acknowledged that the United States remains the primary difference between Ukraine fighting on or accepting defeat, emphasizing the critical nature of American support.

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Analysis Of Western Strategy And Military Support

Johnson decried the existing weaknesses in Western strategy on both sides of the Atlantic when it comes to resolving the war. He recalled receiving intelligence in Downing Street in February 2022 that Russia was expected to occupy all of Ukraine within five days. At that time, British officials believed the best course of action was to plan aerial drops to support a resistance movement against the overwhelming invasion force.

Ukraine has since defied every prediction about its demise, achieving significant military successes in recent days. These include devastating attacks on a Russian warship in the Mediterranean and strikes on the Kerch Bridge, which connects Crimea to mainland Russia. Johnson noted that these operations shocked the Kremlin and credited US intelligence for playing a key role in their execution, stating that American help is indispensable to Ukraine's ability to fight this war.

Criticism Of European Leaders And Future Implications

While praising Trump's potential impact and US intelligence contributions, Johnson heavily criticized European leaders for their reluctance towards supporting Ukraine. He argued that their half-heartedness, vagueness, and irresolution were directly costing tens of thousands of lives. He advocated for the redistribution of frozen Russian assets to Ukraine as a necessary financial measure to sustain their defense efforts.

In comparing the current conflict to historical precedents, Johnson likened Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Britain's World War II leader Winston Churchill. He praised Zelensky's steadfast defense of his country when all around him, others were suggesting surrender was inevitable. This comparison underscores the gravity of the situation and the high stakes involved for both nations and the broader international community.

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The appeal comes as Ukraine continues to endure significant hardship from Russian strikes, including recent attacks on residential buildings near Kyiv. Johnson's intervention highlights the growing concern among former Western political leaders that without a decisive push for peace from the US, the conflict could drag on indefinitely. The former PM insists that the solution lies within the reach of the current US administration, provided there is the political will to act.

As the war enters a new phase, the pressure on Western allies to unify their strategy is intensifying. Johnson's remarks serve as a stark reminder that diplomatic efforts must be matched with robust military and financial support. The coming months will test whether the US can leverage its influence to force a negotiation, or if the current trajectory of protracted conflict will continue to drain resources and lives on both sides of the front lines.